Dylan Raiola Breaks Silence on Picking No.8 Oregon Jersey Made Iconic by Marcus Mariota

Wearing a childhood idol’s jersey is a heavy mantle. In Oregon, the No. 8 carries a unique prestige established by Marcus Mariota. Now, Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola is officially inheriting that iconic number, stepping into a legacy that holds special cultural meaning for the Hawaiian native.

Recently, on the Oregon PR media team’s show “Meet the Flock,” which dropped this week, Dylan Raiola opened up about what wearing the No. 8 jersey means to him. In addition, the number links not only to Marcus Mariota but also to one of the Ducks’ finest quarterbacks, Dillon Gabriel, which is why Raiola reached out to both for their blessing.

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“I’m from Hawaii. I lived there about nine years,” said Raiola, “Nine or 10 years, so I call that home. I always go back there and visit. The last two people, if you look at it wore (No. 8) was Dillon Gabriel and Marcus Mariota, so before I even thought about wearing it, I called Dillon, and I asked him. And then I actually asked him if I could have Marcus’s number, and I called Marcus, and I was blessed with the opportunity to wear it.”

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AT Oregon, the No. 8 is informally revered as a symbol of Hawaiian quarterback excellence. For a Kailua native like Raiola, receiving Mariota’s direct blessing isn’t just about securing a roster number. It is about honoring a deep-rooted cultural lineage and embracing a Heisman-level standard.

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Marcus Mariota, a Hawaiian hero, grew up in Hawaii and completed his high school education there. From 2012 to 2014, he represented the Oregon Ducks, and during that time, he won the Heisman Trophy in 2014 and set numerous benchmarks for the program. Consequently, his legacy now adds even more responsibility on Raiola as he prepares to launch his career at Oregon.

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In addition, Dillon Gabriel, another Hawaiian and the 2024 Big Ten MVP, also wore the No. 8 jersey. Now, Dylan Raiola takes on that responsibility. However, Dante Moore holds the starting quarterback role this year, so Raiola will not wear the No. 8 jersey immediately. Therefore, he will probably get the chance next year. Interestingly, Dylan Raiola’s true idol is not Mariota or Gabriel.

Dylan Raiola breaks down his love for Patrick Mahomes

If you think you are among Patrick Mahomes’ biggest fans, think again. Dylan Raiola ranks as one of Mahomes’ most devoted admirers, and not just in the usual way. As a football player, Raiola models both his game and his physical appearance after his idol. Clearly, anyone can spot the similarities, from the facial hair and sunglasses to the unmistakable swagger.

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In addition, Raiola even mirrors Mahomes’ playing style, showing how his skills reflect the NFL legend both on and off the field. Yet Raiola’s admiration goes beyond fandom; he has also built a strong personal connection with his idol.

“He’s a great person,” Dylan Raiola told CBS Sports. “You can start there with anybody that you look up to. And you get on the field, he’s just a winner. He’s a competitor. He’s not going to take no for an answer. And he’s going to find a way to win and fight till the end. And so, I think you’ve seen it time to time in his career where he’s gone down and won games in the end.”

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It’s just cool to see and look up to a guy like that. And he’s one of the greats and, [It’d] be smart for me to pay attention to what he’s doing.”

While Dante Moore currently holds the starting role, Raiola is positioning himself for the future. As he develops within the Ducks’ system, he carries the pride of the No. 8, preparing to write his own chapter in Oregon’s rich lineage of Hawaiian quarterbacks.