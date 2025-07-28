Dylan Raiola Faces Key Absences at Nebraska Fall Camp as Matt Rhule Confirms Major Injury Blow

“Bringing it back for the Husker Nation; Wait a bit longer, we’re gonna bring a lot this year,” Huskies packed-WR room exuded confidence at Dylan Raiola’s camp, hungry to end the 26-year-old championship drought. All had been merry, the roster was in good spirits, aiming high, as they set their sights on the fall camp.

Kicking off on Monday, the camp, under warm weather, was pumped up with adrenaline. But day 1 delivered a gut punch to Matt Rhule and Dylan Raiola, as several key players missed the camp due to injury. The list includes WR Demitrius Bell and three freshmen, namely RB Jamorion Parker, DL Malcolm Simpson, and OL Juju Marks.

This new setbacks come fresh off already injured players. Turner Corcoran, who met with an foot injury and Tyson Terry, who sustained a knee injury, are still working their way back to the turf.