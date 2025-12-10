Dylan Raiola Faces $91,000 Career Blow After Matt Rhule Takes Firm Stance on Nebraska QB’s Future

Nebraska ended the 2025 season with a 7-5 record, its best finish in nine years. Even then, quarterback Dylan Raiola won’t be pleased with the way his year has come to an end. His disappointing stint on the field was followed by an injury that sidelined him for the final three games. These have taken a toll on his profile and, more evidently, on his value.

Dylan Raiola entered the month with a $1.8 million NIL valuation, but on December 2nd, it dropped to $1.7 million. The decline cost him more than $91,000, meaning a five percent dip in value. He now ranks No. 33 in the NIL 100 and No. 24 among college football athletes. The $91,000 loss stings even more given that he signed an NIL deal with Adidas in April. His fall has been attributed majorly to the inconsistency in his performances.

He threw for more than 2,000 yards with a 72.4 percent completion rate and 18 touchdowns, posting solid numbers for the Cornhuskers. However, he had his fair share of shaky performances, especially against Maryland in Week 8, where he threw three interceptions. His roughest game came in a 38-27 win over Michigan State, where he recorded a QBR of just 19.7.

In an unfortunate turn of events, Raiola was on his way to delivering his second-best performance of the season against USC before suffering a serious injury. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 91 yards and a touchdown before suffering a broken fibula on a third-quarter sack-fumble. The injury ruled him out for the remainder of the season and left Nebraska without its starter for the final stretch.

Raiola’s absence became evident in the final game of the season, when Nebraska lost 16-40 to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Pioneer Heroes Game. Replacement quarterback TJ Lateef couldn’t provide the spark head coach Matt Rhule needed. Missing the final three games likely contributed to Raiola’s NIL decline just as much as his earlier inconsistency.

The USC game could also be the last one Dylan Raiola plays for the Cornhuskers, as tensions have risen since Matt Rhule fired his uncle, offensive line coach Donovan Raiola.

Will Donovan Raiola’s exit become a catalyst for Dylan Raiola?

Matt Rhule decided to fire Donovan Raiola after Nebraska’s O-line consistently failed to protect Dylan Raiola. The seven sacks against Michigan and nine sacks at Minnesota were signs of a weak O-line. That ended the 3-year tenure at the program for Donovan. But it could soon affect Dylan as well. Rhule declined to give a clear answer on the quarterback’s future.

“I’m so sorry, but you guys know I’m not going to talk about any player’s future,” Matt Rhule said during media interaction. “Like, I’m just not doing that. That’s their job, right? They have to announce their own things. I talked to the whole team about Donnie, and certainly to Dylan. I mean, that’s his uncle. He loves him, right? So, I certainly talked to him, but I talked to all the O-linemen. I talked to all the guys.

“Donnie was loved by a lot of guys,” Rhule added. “And at the end of the day, I don’t like firing people. I don’t like affecting their families. I don’t like moving on from people. But I do have to do what I think is right for the program.”

Speculations about Dylan Raiola’s future grow further after his brother Dayton Raiola decommitted from the program earlier this season.