Dylan Raiola Family’s Role in Bold Georgia, OSU Move Confirmed After Matt Rhule’s Confession

In today’s college football world, most players chase the biggest brands, fattest NIL checks, or easiest path to a championship. But not Dylan Raiola. He snubbed top programs like Ohio State and Georgia to join Nebraska. While others followed hype, Raiola followed something deeper—family. It wasn’t a flashy move, but it was a meaningful one. And that’s already paying off for the Cornhuskers.

Dylan Raiola wasted no time making his mark in Lincoln. He threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns as a freshman, completing over 67% of his passes—both school records for a true freshman. His completion rate ranked 14th nationally and first among all FBS freshmen. He capped the season by leading Nebraska to a Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College, making history as the first true freshman quarterback in program history to do so.

Now, he’s cracking top-10 QB lists, already grabbing the No. 6 spot in Josh Pate’s Big Ten QB rankings. That’s not just talent—it’s fast-track development. And as Fox analyst RJ Young pointed out on his Adapt and Respond podcast, there’s a reason Raiola’s built for this.

“I think as Raiola goes, this team goes,” Young said. “Because that dude had a recruiting that was all over the map—committed to Ohio State, committed to Georgia, flip committed to Nebraska. And in this age of the transfer portal and name, image, and likeness, he has given us the feeling that perhaps he might have tested the market.”

Young wasn’t wrong. In today’s transfer portal era, top QBs rarely stay still. Carson Beck was reportedly offered $4 million by Miami, and Nico Iamaleava left Tennessee for the transfer portal after seeking a similar large NIL deal. Now, Raiola could’ve chased that kind of money too. “If Raiola wanted to do to Nebraska what Nico Iamaleava did to Tennessee, it’d probably go down the same way,” Young continued. “But it speaks volumes that there are a lot of people that were trying to lure him into the portal… and he stayed there. Stayed the course.”

via Imago Source: Imago

Raiola’s recruiting path wasn’t simple. He originally committed to Ohio State in 2022, sparking a chain reaction that led other top talents like Jeremiah Smith and Garrett Stover to join. But things changed. His projected spot on the depth chart shifted, and Raiola reopened his recruitment. Then came Georgia. He stayed committed for nearly seven months, projected to be the Bulldogs’ quarterback of the future. But the pull of home—and the whispers from family—brought him back to Nebraska.

“I think also you have a Dominic Raiola and a Donovan Raiola that have in their brains—and have told Dylan—what it would mean to not just play at Nebraska, but be the starting quarterback. I think that’s also working in Nebraska’s favor,” Young added.

Raiola’s bloodlines run deep in Lincoln. His father, Dominic Raiola, played on the Huskers’ offensive line, and his uncle, Donovan, is currently their OL coach. That family legacy wasn’t just a background story—it was the driving force behind his decision to flip from Georgia to the Huskers in December 2023. And that choice turned out to be the one that impressed head coach Matt Rhule the most.

Matt Rhule applauds Dylan Raiola for his loyalty

Dylan Raiola flashed big-time talent last season. But his 11 interceptions and a midseason slump—just five TDs in the final nine games—showed he wasn’t perfect. At one point, his 230-pound frame even sparked concerns. So what did Raiola do? He dropped 10 pounds, sharpened his game, and put on a show in the spring. And Matt Rhule saw all of it.

“He’s got the weight and pressure of an entire fanbase, an entire state of a blue blood like Nebraska,” Rhule said. “First year, you come in, and to me, if you’re a big-time recruit, it’s about learning how to handle the pressure. Learning how to handle the frustrating moments. I think he did that really well. Highs and lows. He finished the year on a real uptick.”

But Rhule didn’t stop there. What really stood out was Raiola’s refusal to take the easy way out. “Everyone reached out to him. He could have taken the easy way out and left and gone into the portal and gone to someplace where he could start over, where he doesn’t have to do as much himself. But he chose to stick it out and fight,” Rhule confessed. “He came back, and I’ve been excited to see where he’s at.” That’s a coach who knows he’s building around the right guy.

Dylan Raiola’s story is about more than just his impressive rankings or stats; it’s about loyalty and family. Unlike other quarterbacks who might chase big money or immediate wins, Raiola is focused on the long-term, choosing the challenging path because it truly means something to him.

Coach Rhule views Raiola’s 2024 struggles—dealing with pressure, reading defenses, and persevering—as essential for a breakout season. While the quarterback still needs to improve, particularly in reducing turnovers and making quicker decisions, a solid foundation is clearly in place. He showed well in the spring game, completing 16 of 22 passes for 239 yards, with two excellent touchdowns and one deflected interception. This kind of strong performance hints that a breakout 2025 season is on the horizon. And as the Big Ten gets tougher, Nebraska desperately needs a player like Raiola, who thrives under pressure.