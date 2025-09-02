Dylan Raiola Fights Back Tears Over Nebraska Heartbreak While OC Dana Holgorsen Has Public Outcry

Nebraska fans walked out of Arrowhead Stadium Saturday night with a mix of emotions. On paper, it was everything you’d want. Dylan Raiola, the sophomore QB, led the Huskers to a hard-fought 20-17 win over Cincinnati in a primetime opener. But that high didn’t last long. While Nebraska got the “W,” they also suffered a loss that could sting far longer than any box score would show. Late in the game, wide receiver Janiran Bonner went down. And it wasn’t one of those plays you just shake off. It was in the fourth quarter when Bonner carried the ball inside the 10-yard line, making a determined run. Just then, two Cincinnati defenders stacked up on him in a tackle that wasn’t just hard-hitting, it was brutal.

One defender landed directly on his knee while the other hit his shoulder, causing Bonner to fumble the ball out of bounds. Nebraska’s head coach, Matt Rhule, confirmed the extent of the injury and revealed that Bonner tore his ACL. Rhule called it a “tremendous loss.” Bonner played not only wide receiver but also running back, fullback, tight end, and special teams. He selflessly filled in wherever the team needed him. Against Cincinnati, he caught one pass for four yards and carried the ball twice for another four yards. That makes him useful whenever the ball is in his hands.

In fact, he was awarded one of Nebraska’s prized single-digit jerseys this season, a nod to his leadership, grit, and the respect he earned in the locker room. This was a season-ending blow for a player who had become an essential part of Nebraska’s offense. Raiola, who leaned on Bonner’s versatility and leadership, didn’t hold back about how tough it was to lose him.“That one breaks my heart… It hurts. It sucks. I can’t even watch the clip when he got hurt,” Raiola said.

With Bonner out for the season, Raiola’s options became a little thinner. The rest of the supporting cast entered a more uncertain territory. Raiola still has Dane Key and Luke Lindenmeyer as his top targets. Younger, less tested players such as Nyziah Hunter and Jacory Barney Jr. fill the rest of the wide receiver room. These players show talent but lack the seasoning and consistency that Janiran Bonner gave the offense. Adding to the challenge is the absence of another weapon, tight end Mac Markway, who also suffered an ACL injury and will miss the season.

Bonner being out of the field is a tough blow. Dana Holgorsen, Nebraska’s offensive coordinator, has a nickname for Dylan Raiola that reveals the faith in his potential despite these challenges. Holgorsen calls him “The General,” recognizing Raiola’s command of the offense and leadership ability even in tough circumstances.

A false start that nearly cost the Huskers the game

In Nebraska’s nail-biting win over Cincinnati, one moment stood out that drew sharp criticism from offensive coordinator Dana Holgorsen. It was a false start penalty on first-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Holgerson called it “Unacceptable on every level known to anybody.” The penalty came from left tackle Elijah Pritchett jumping early, causing the Huskers to lose five crucial yards and push them back from the doorstep of the end zone.

Instead of an almost certain touchdown, the Huskers had to settle for a 22-yard field goal, which was a frustrating letdown in what should have been a textbook scoring opportunity. For a team fighting to capitalize on every scoring chance against a quality opponent, this penalty was costly not just in yardage but also in momentum. Holgorsen explained how such mental errors disrupt the flow and rhythm of the offense, especially when the game is tight and every yard counts.

The false start also reflected a broader challenge for Nebraska’s front: under pressure to protect their rookie quarterback, Dylan Raiola. He effectively managed to get the ball out despite Cincinnati’s aggressive defense. But the penalty disrupted what could have been a momentum-building touchdown drive late in the first half.