Dylan Raiola Finds Fresh Hope at Oregon QB Role; Thanks to Family Member

Dylan Raiola had a controversial exit from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. It ended up costing both him and the program, as his move to the Oregon Ducks has seen him queue behind QB Dante Moore, and possibly, Brock Thomas, on the pecking order. But a surprising position change for his own brother might have just cleared his way.

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Dylan Raiola and his younger brother, Dayton Raiola, are building a very strong connection in Oregon that is now in the spotlight. In an X post by Oregon Updates, an X account dedicated to giving updates on the Ducks, the two brothers were spotted practicing together.

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Dylan Raiola was captured throwing the ball to his brother, who caught the ball firmly in the end zone. Then, the pair came together and celebrated their touchdown with a back-to-back celebration, leaping into the air and colliding their backs against each other.

Just one month after Dylan Raiola transferred to Oregon from Nebraska, his younger brother Dayton Raiola, who was a Nebraska commit, also flipped to Oregon. Following his move, Oregon decided to convert him from quarterback to tight end. Interestingly, his new position seems to benefit his relationship with Dylan, who will not have to compete against him in the quarterback unit. Instead, they can now build a memorable QB-TE duo in Oregon.

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Having a natural connection with one of the team’s tight ends may just be may be the final piece Dylan needs to win the QB2 battle over Brock Thomas. Thomas, who had a prolific high school career, was the backup quarterback in 2025. He appeared in seven games, completing 12 of 16 passes for 130 yards and one touchdown. In 2026, Thomas would want to retain his spot behind Dante Moore and even get more game time. But he must first deal with the great obstacle of Dylan Raiola.

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Sitting Dylan Raiola out is definitely a Herculean task for anyone. The former Nebraska QB did not just register his name as the second true freshman to start a season opener for Nebraska since World War II; his 67.2% pass completion percentage was the best in program history. He threw for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns in his freshman season. And despite an injury limiting him to just nine games in 2025, he threw for 2,000 yards and 18 touchdowns, with a 72.4% pass completion percentage.

Coupled with such an impressive record, Raiola now has a tight end on the team that he has played with all his life to help boost his chances in Oregon. However, all of the brotherhood chemistry has no impact on Oregon’s QB1 spot, which is completely owned by Dante Moore.

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Despite being projected as the second overall pick, Moore chose to stay in Oregon and build on his 2025 season. He threw for 3,565 yards, 30 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions, completing 71.8% of his passes, to lead the Ducks to an 11-1 regular season record and College Football Playoff appearance.

Oregon’s decision to switch Dayton from the QB position must have been inspired by his performance at the Polynesian Bowl and the crowded QB room. But before then, he had always played quarterback at Buford Wolves High School, where he threw for 1,953 yards and 19 touchdowns, with only 3 interceptions in 2024. In a much-improved 2025, he threw for 2,200 yards and 26 touchdowns.

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Dayton Raiola reveals feelings about new tight end position

It is quite ironic to see another family member bail Raiola out, considering how his exit from Nebraska was fueled by the firing of his uncle and some financial disagreement with the team his father, Dominic Raiola, played in for three years, and won the Rimington Award, alongside being an All-American center. Now, Dayton may be boosting Dylan’s chances as QB2, but he has never been silent about Dylan’s influence in his career.

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“Staying with Dylan was a very big part of my decision,” Dayton Raiola said. “He’s like my best friend. We grew up doing everything together. We push each other every day and hold each other accountable.”

Upon his move, he sounded excited at everything Oregon brought his way, even when it meant moving him away from a position he had played all his life.

“It’s something Oregon brought up, and I actually liked the idea right away,” Raiola said. “I played my first game at tight end in the Polynesian Bowl against some of the best competition in the world, and I didn’t do too bad.”

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Dylan Raiola has two full seasons of eligibility left if he takes up the role as QB2. But a decision to redshirt the 2026 season seems favorable as well, as that would give him the chance to be Oregon’s QB1 in 2027 and 2028.