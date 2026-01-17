Dylan Raiola Kicks Off Offseason With Family Time Before Oregon Sets for Deeper QB Conundrum

Dylan Raiola has already opted for a reset. After much speculation about his chances of starting at Oregon following his days at Nebraska, the QB has finally put all doubts to rest with the Ducks. But with Dante Moore already in Eugene, Dan Lanning could face a tough decision at QB, and Raiola’s move suggests he is preparing himself for that challenge.

Raiola was spotted spending time with his brother Dayton and sister Taylor. On Friday, Taylor shared a photo of the three on her IG story, featuring a beach backdrop.

The trio wore black outfits that contrasted beautifully with the blue water stretching to meet the horizon under a clear sky, a mesmerizing scene. And Taylor added a simple “🤍” emoji, saying it all.

After Nebraska’s 7–6 season, Dylan Raiola entered the transfer portal seeking a fresh start and eventually landed at Oregon. With Moore already established and leading the Ducks in CFP appearances this season, Raiola may redshirt his first year or face a tough battle for the starting job this upcoming offseason.

Amid all that uncertainty, this family time seems like a much-needed moment of grounding.

It’s not just a chance for the former Huskers QB to refresh his mind. It’s a moment to make the right decision for his future and pave a path to the NFL as a potential first-round pick, while many scouts already view Moore as a possible “QB1” for the 2026 class if he were eligible.

With two years of eligibility left, the redshirt junior passed on the NFL Draft and returned to Oregon to boost his draft stock. While his potential is clear, with 3,565 career yards and 30 TDs, many have already predicted he will enter the 2027 NFL Draft, opening the door for Dylan Raiola to shine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Raiola (@dylan.raiola)

While Raiola’s 2025 numbers (around 2,000 yards) weren’t eye-popping, his earlier work at Nebraska proved his talent. In 2024, the freshman QB led the Huskers to a bowl game for the first time since 2016, set freshman records for passing yards (2,819), and ranked among the national leaders, topping all FBS freshmen in completion percentage.

With this kind of talent, his arrival at Oregon will definitely boost and add depth to Lanning’s O-line. However, his departure from Nebraska came after his uncle Donovan Raiola was fired, along with his brother’s decommitment from the Huskers.

Even Taylor Raiola is also building her own path, leaving Nebraska, where she worked as a graduate manager in football recruiting. Now she serves as the director of volleyball operations at Mississippi State, carving out a strong presence behind the scenes.

The Raiola brothers’ bond has always been a talking point, with Dayton even joining the Huskers to follow the family legacy. Now, as Dayton, the younger brother, is currently searching for a new team, with Dylan Raiola’s move to Oregon, a new question has surfaced.

Does the quarterback’s deal include a package for his brother as well?

Dylan Raiola’s move to Oregon may have benefits

The Raiola saga may be a two-for-one, as, according to On3 insider Steve Sipple, Nebraska’s loss of the entire Raiola clan could turn into Oregon’s gain.

He believes Dylan’s move to Eugene wasn’t just about football; it may have come with an understanding that his younger brother, Dayton, would follow as part of a package deal.

Sipple shared his insight on 93.7 The Ticket in Lincoln, suggesting Dayton is also headed to Oregon, but under different terms.

Unlike at Nebraska, where he held a Power 4 offer, Dayton wouldn’t arrive on scholarship. Instead, a walk-on role is on the table, with even a position change.

“I think Dayton would go with him,” said Sipple. “Maybe even as a tight end.”

While the mystery around Dayton’s decommitment now makes more sense, the lightly recruited prospect waited until the February signing window. If the Ducks pull it off, it would be a unique move, a package deal that adds another layer to Oregon’s growing storyline.