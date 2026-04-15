Dylan Raiola Makes Feelings Clear on Dante Moore After Accepting Backup QB Role at Oregon

Dylan Raiola left his starting job at Nebraska and came to Eugene for clarity. And now, he’s no longer the face of a program, but the backup to Oregon’s QB1, Dante Moore. It might sound like a step back, but it might be for the best. And when he was asked why he left a starting role just to sit, he leaned into it.

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“Obviously, you’ve got to humble yourself,” Dylan Raiola said after spring practice on April 14. “I’d be lying if I said it didn’t take a couple of practices to get used to it. At the same time, it’s all learning, and it’s about eventually achieving the goal of mine and obviously of Dante’s right now. That’s our whole room’s goal is to get Dante to where he wants to go. It’s a great person to learn from.”

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That humility and mindset shift might help him win the long game. But the reality is that this transition wasn’t smooth. A few months ago, Dylan Raiola was starting from scratch after switching jerseys. A broken fibula in November stalled him. That’s why when he finally joined Oregon’s practice in late March, he was chasing rhythm more than reps.

There’s another layer to why sitting behind another QB stung for Dylan Raiola. He’s a former 5-star who started two seasons and threw for 4,819 yards and 31 TDs at Nebraska, completing nearly 70% of his passes. Now, falling into the QB2 spot is ego management. Still, he didn’t flinch; instead, he zoomed out.

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“I’m just trying to maximize this year on everything, getting healthy, getting back to a place where I can play and compete and do all the things that I love doing,” Dylan Raiola said.

But the real chess move here is that Dylan Raiola didn’t just choose Oregon, but he chose Dante Moore’s blueprint. The Ducks’ QB1 sat behind a veteran, learned the system, and then exploded when it was his turn. That patience turned into production, and that’s what the former Husker QB is betting on.

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“I was very excited to have the opportunity to learn from a No. 1 draft pick caliber guy,” he said. “It’s very special. And not just him, but the whole room. Every guy brings something to the table, good, bad, and indifferent. It’s all great for everybody to learn from.”

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Dylan Raiola is backing up Moore, and at the same time, he’s studying him. Oregon sees it too, and the head coach, Dan Lanning, praised both his arm and brain.

“It just starts with completing passes,” he said. “When we recruited him in high school, we knew how intelligent he was and how he could make all the throws. So, that intelligence is really important in our system and our ability to execute there. The way he completed passes and what we thought fit our system.”

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And Dan Lanning isn’t the only one who’s impressed with Raiola’s intelligence.

Dylan Raiola is accelerating the room

Seven practices into spring, and Dylan Raiola is moving like someone trying to fast-forward. Fully cleared and “full go,” according to QBs coach Koa Ka’ai, he has shifted from recovery mode to command mode, and it’s showing. Oregon’s offense is fast and demands QBs to process a high volume of information in real time. Most transfers take months to settle in. But the 20-year-old is speeding up the system instead.

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“He is beyond cerebral,” Koa Ka’ai said. “I’ve known him for a little bit. I’ve known his family for a little bit, and I always knew he was smart, but he has really impressed me with his football knowledge. I think because of that, he’s been able to pick up this offense at a very quick rate.”

Oregon isn’t simplifying things for him. But Dylan Raiola is already commanding huddles, building chemistry, and pushing the tempo in practice. Looking ahead, Dante Moore is likely to enter the 2027 NFL draft. Raiola, with two years of eligibility left, becomes the natural successor.

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A potential redshirt in 2026 only strengthens that path, giving him time to master the system, build timing, and step in fully loaded. His first real glimpse in an Oregon uniform will come at the spring game on April 25 in Autzen Stadium.