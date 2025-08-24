Dylan Raiola Pens 3-Word Message as Matt Rhule Hands Honor His Father Never Received

Nebraska football is bringing back an old-school tradition in 2025. Yes, for the first time since 1960, the Huskers will have permanent captains leading the team all season. Matt Rhule spent his first 2 years rotating captains week to week. But this fall the players voted in six veterans to carry the title. Honestly, Rhule has tried different ways to spark leadership, even limiting single-digit jerseys to select guys, but this move feels bigger. It’s steady. It’s symbolic. And it’s a clear sign that experience is steering the ship in Lincoln. Now comes the big question: did former 5-star QB Dylan Raiola make the cut?

Interestingly, the list packs both loyalty and fresh blood. WR Dane Key, DB Marques Buford Jr., OL Henry Lutovsky, DB DeShon Singleton, QB Dylan Raiola, and DB Ceyair Wright will wear the captain’s badge this fall. Four of them: Raiola, Buford Jr., Singleton, and Lutovsky are Husker lifers who’ve been in Lincoln from the start. On the flip side, Wright, a USC transfer in 2024, and Key, fresh from Kentucky this offseason, round out the group. So, a mix of homegrown grit and portal power now sets the tone for Nebraska’s 2025 campaign. But for Dylan Raiola, it hits different.

On August 23, Dylan Raiola marked the moment with an Instagram story about Nebraska’s captain announcement. And the highlight? A simple three-word message: “Love my boys!” Short, sharp, and straight from the heart. To be honest, it showed more than pride. It showed connection. Now, the former 5-star QB is becoming the pulse of the locker room.

Here’s the thing, Dylan Raiola’s Nebraska roots run deep, and his father’s legacy makes the story even richer. Dominic Raiola was a force at center from 1998 to 2000, the first-ever winner of the Rimington Trophy and a consensus All-American in 2000. On top of that, he piled up 145 pancake blocks in a single season and powered one of CFB’s most feared rushing attacks. But here’s the twist; despite all of that, Dominic was never a Husker captain. Now, years later, his son holds the title. Under Matt Rhule, Dylan wears the honor his father never did. So, the torch has just been passed with a captain’s badge attached.

QB Dylan Raiola enters just his 2nd season in CFB, but he’s already the youngest of Nebraska’s six captains. Moreover, as a former five-star, he threw for 2,819 yards and 13 TDs as a freshman. Given that, Raiola connected on 67% of his throws. So, “It was very clear who you voted for,” Rhule told his team in the announcement clip. “A lot of other guys got votes, too. But these are the men you chose to lead.” Here, Rhule admitted he’s never gone through this exact process before, and he’s taking it “very seriously.” To seal it, all six captains even signed a proclamation, making the honor feel official and historic. So, do the teammates alongside Dylan Raiola provide a powerful supporting cast?

Who are the other 5 captains?

Henry Lutovsky has quietly become a cornerstone of Nebraska’s O-line. He made a career-high 11 starts as a junior, bringing his total Husker games played to 38. Dane Key brings experience and playmaking ability to the Huskers’ offense. After 3 seasons at Kentucky, where he started 35 of 38 games and caught 126 passes, Key transferred to Nebraska.

Moreover, he racked up 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns. Now, he’s a single-digit player this fall, wearing No. 6, and adds a dynamic threat to the passing game alongside Dylan Raiola. However, the Nebraska secondary is led by a trio of veterans.

Marques Buford Jr. finally played a full, healthy season in 2024, totaling 35 tackles and a career-high five pass breakups. Then DeShon Singleton rebounded from rehab to start all 13 games, recording a career-high 71 tackles, wearing No. 8. And Ceyair Wright, who transferred from USC, set personal bests last season with 39 tackles and one forced fumble, wearing No. 1 this fall. So, together, they anchor a defensive backfield built for leadership and impact. Now, let’s see how this captains group shows up this season.