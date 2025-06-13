Dylan Raiola Pressured to Take Drastic Decision After Matt Rhule’s Big QB Confession

When Dylan Raiola arrived in Lincoln, he brought with him a five-star pedigree, national headlines, and the hopes of a football-hungry state looking for its next hero. The No. 2-rated member in the 2024 recruiting class, Raiola had flipped from Georgia to Nebraska in a stunning December decision. What added to his charisma was the look Raiola sported, which led to his being likened to the electrifying quarterback, Patrick Mahomes. But above everything, it sparked hope for a fan base that’s endured seven consecutive losing seasons, the program’s worst stretch since the 1940s.

Raiola wasted no time making his mark in Lincoln. He completed over 67 percent of his passes for 2,819 yards and 13 touchdowns. This was the most passing yards and the highest completion percentage ever by a Nebraska freshman. Those numbers ranked him first among all FBS freshmen and 14th nationally in completion percentage. Raiola capped off the year by leading Nebraska to a Pinstripe Bowl win over Boston College, becoming the first true freshman quarterback in program history to win a bowl game. However, Raiola’s campaign was neither pristine nor untainted. There were significant troubles.

College football analyst Josh Pate placed him sixth in his 2025 quarterback rankings—a sweet spot but with many caveats. While the young chap boasts an impressive 13 touchdowns, there are also 11 interceptions. Pate particularly emphasized this trouble, “Dylan Raiola at Nebraska — cut down on the turnovers. It’s my request, if he’s watching. If Matt Rhule is watching, and there’s a, you know, there’s a portion of the playbook where you cut down on the turnovers at the quarterback position — well, then I’ll be too low on Dylan Raiola. That’s why he’s down at six right now.”

With veteran play-caller Dana Holgorsen now directing the offense, the conditions are ripe for a breakout sophomore season. Still, the concerns aren’t without merit. For all his promise, he’ll need to sharpen his decision-making and command of the offense. That’s exactly what analysts like Josh Pate are watching for. Referring to his touchdown-interception ratio, Pate added, “So again, this isn’t based strictly on returning production or your stat line from last year, though I take that into account. This is based on what I expect from you this year. I’ve got high expectations. So please don’t embarrass me.”

As Nebraska prepares for the 2025 season, Raiola’s development will certainly be under intense scrutiny for his individual growth. However, he will also be a bellwether for what it means for a program yearning to reclaim its storied past. Beyond the stats and rankings, his ability to lead and inspire a team that has struggled for nearly a decade could redefine the Huskers’ identity. Raiola has the chance to forge a legacy in Lincoln. Yet, the path forward demands he balance his gunslinger mentality with greater discipline.

Matt Rhule praises Raiola for staying with the Cornhuskers

Nebraska coach Matt Rhule commended quarterback Dylan Raiola for not succumbing to pressure. Rhule sees more than just talent in his young quarterback. He also sees resilience. Speaking about Raiola, Rhule was categorical: “He’s got the weight and pressure of an entire fanbase, an entire state of a blue blood like Nebraska. First year, you come in, to me, if you’re a big-time recruit, it’s about learning how to handle the pressure. Learning how to handle the frustrating moments. I think he did that really well. Highs and lows. He finished the year on a real uptick.”

“And everyone reached out to him. He could have taken the easy way out and left and gone into the portal and gone to someplace where he could start over, where he doesn’t have to do as much himself. But he chose to stick it out and fight. He came back and I’ve been excited to see where he’s at,” the coach candidly confessed. Coming from the coach, this is a significant admission. It also shows the kind of raw talent this young quarterback has been able to cultivate.

Raiola’s blend of talent, toughness, and loyalty makes him central to Nebraska’s future. Rhule believes the poise Raiola developed in 2024 — reading defenses, delivering under pressure, and growing through adversity- has laid the foundation for a leap forward. With that experience behind him, Raiola is positioned to lead Nebraska back to bowl contention.