Dylan Raiola’s Brother & Sister Send Prayers After Nebraska QB Announces Season Ending Injury

Over the weekend, Matt Rhule’s Nebraska was hit with a 17-21 loss to the No. 20 USC Trojans at Memorial Stadium. But that wasn’t the only blow faced by the Cornhuskers. Their star quarterback, Dylan Raiola, was injured while being sacked during the third quarter and was helped off the field to the medical tent. He didn’t return to the field, and as per the latest intel, he won’t be able to appear for the rest of the season.

According to the latest report by Pete Nakos, the QB has sustained a broken fibula and will miss the remainder of the season. “Sources: Nebraska’s Dylan Raiola is out for the year with a broken fibula. He suffered the injury against USC on Saturday night,” he wrote on X. Following the injury, his family and friends are praying for his quick recovery.

His sister, Taylor Raiola, sent an encouraging message, “Love You, buddy; Let’s do this.” Her comments were in reply to Raiola’s message to his fans. “Just a small bump in the road to a beautiful journey back to playing the game that I love!! Much love .”

Taylor is Dylan’s elder sister, a former volleyball player at TCU who earned her bachelor’s degree in youth advocacy and education studies. In 2024, she served as Nebraska’s graduate manager for recruiting in 2024. Dylan’s brother, Dayton Raiola, a 2026 Nebraska commit, shared the love with emojis. “❤️🙏🏽.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dylan Raiola (@dylan.raiola)

Raiola is touched by fans pouring out prayers for his health. “Thank y’all for your thoughts and prayers! God’s vision and plan is so much greater than I can imagine!” He further shared a verse from the Bible. “Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand.”

‭‭Isaiah‬ ‭41‬:‭10.”

After the QB sustained an injury, he still wanted to return to the field with his team. However, he couldn’t run, so per his trainers’ advice, it was decided that it wouldn’t be safe for him to go back on the turf.

He was replaced by true freshman QB TJ Lateef.

Matt Rhule on Dylan Raiola’s injury

This season, Dylan Raiola was instrumental for Nebraska with his 2,000 passing yards for 18 touchdowns, along with throwing six interceptions. But Saturday’s injury has put an end to his 2025 season. Even after being injured, Raiola insisted on playing. Head coach Matt Rhule shared the conversation that took place inside the medical tent.

“From a medical perspective, they (trainers) were like, ‘He can’t run,'”Rhule said during the post-game conference. “I just didn’t see the respectable thing to do to put a guy out there who can’t run. …Really at the end of the day, I just don’t think you can put a guy out there who can’t defend himself or protect himself.” Before getting off the turf, he threw a 14-yard TD pass to Dane Key, marking the first touchdown of the game. After completing 10-f-15 passes for 91 yards, he moved to the medical tent.

Rhule continued, “he trainers didn’t want him to go out there, but they didn’t say, ‘No, he can’t.’ They just said he shouldn’t be out there. I told Dylan, ‘I love you too much to ask you to play when you’re hurt like this.”

Raiola stayed on the sidelines, with TJ Lateef, steering the offense. He completed 5-of-7 attempts for seven yards, rushing for another 18 yards on six carries. Nebraska lost 17-21 against the USC Trojans.

Next, Nebraska is schedules to face off against UCLA Bruins, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Iowa Hawkeyes on their schedule.