Dylan Raiola Sends 4-Word Message After Matt Rhule Alters Partner in Crime’s Nebraska Fate

Dylan Raiola is highly regarded for his accurate throws and big arm, but what truly sets him apart is his genuine support for his teammates. While much attention is rightly focused on his accomplishments, this story isn’t about Dylan himself. It’s about how he celebrates the success of those around him with the same passion and pride as if they were his own feats. And that’s the mark of a genuine leader. To understand what Raiola’s leadership really looks like, let’s hear from his closest teammate and partner in crime, WR Dane Key.

“He’s just the total quarterback,” Key said. “He’s a leader. Everybody respects him around the building, not only because he’s the quarterback. The kid’s got a great work ethic. He doesn’t stop working. That’s what you want out of your quarterback.” And if you need proof that Raiola’s leadership is contagious, just look at what’s happening with Dane Key himself. This offseason, Key earned the coveted No.6 jersey at Nebraska. It’s a huge deal in Lincoln. Coach Matt Rhule created something special when he started this tradition in Lincoln. Single-digit jerseys, from 0 to 9, go only to the “toughest” dudes on the roster. And these jerseys aren’t handed out by coaches, but voted on by teammates.

Rhule first established the tradition at Temple and has continued it through his head coaching tenures at both Baylor and Nebraska. For Key, a recent transfer from Kentucky, that vote of confidence was massive. And Raiola, being the profound leader, wouldn’t let that achievement slide. He fired up Instagram as soon as the Husker Football account posted about Key’s new No.6 jersey, making sure that accomplishment got its proper shine. He dropped a simple, powerful four-word comment right under the post that got the whole locker room talking. “Dane Key the 1!” Raiola wrote.

So when the news dropped that Dane Key snagged No.6 and Riley Van Poppel earned No.5, it was like getting a stamp of approval from the people who matter most, your brothers in pads. And why not? While playing at Kentucky, Key racked up impressive stats over three seasons. He solidified himself as one of the top receivers in the SEC. In his junior year of 2024, he caught 47 passes for 715 yards with two touchdowns. Across his entire Kentucky career, he played 38 games with 35 starts, totaling 126 receptions for 1,870 yards and 14 touchdowns. Key posted multiple 100-yard receiving games, showing his ability to take over when Nebraska scouts were watching.

Heading into the 2025 season, Key’s blend of proven production in the Big Ten’s highly competitive environment and his leadership presence make him a potential X-factor for Nebraska. His playmaking ability in the receiving game, combined with his toughness, sets the tone for the offense. His move to Nebraska gives him a new platform to lead. And the respect he’s earned is loud and clear. Even Rhule stated, “Well, we’re proud of him. Proud of what you’ve done, man. You’ve been a great teammate.” And let’s not forget his teammates voted for him to don the single-digit No. 6 jersey. Thus, Husker fans have good reason to believe Key will help elevate the team’s passing attack as he continues to acclimate and build chemistry with QB Dylan Raiola and the rest of the offense.

No ordinary jersey number

Along with Dane Key, Riley Van Poppel also earned the prestigious single-digit jerseys for Nebraska football this 2025 season. He earned the number 5. The defensive lineman came to Nebraska in 2023 after an incredible high school career at Argyle High School in Texas. There, he recorded 19 sacks and 37 tackles for loss in his prep career. He immediately made an impact as a true freshman, playing 11 games, earning five tackles, 1.0 tackle for loss, a half sack, and quarterback hurries.

Though he redshirted in 2024, he saw game time in five outings. That includes Nebraska’s Pinstripe Bowl victory. His hustle, consistency, and leadership in the trenches have set a solid standard for his teammates. Poppel continuously refines his technique and is a dependable presence when it counts.

That’s exactly why his teammates felt he deserved that single-digit recognition. For Van Poppel and Key, their numbers mean they’re among the most accountable and respected players in the locker room. Nebraska fans can look forward to seeing this duo lead from the front. Van Poppel is anchoring the defensive line with his physicality and maturity, while Key continues to push the offense as a top receiver.