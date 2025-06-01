Dylan Raiola Sends 4-Word Message as Sister Taylor Goes Back to Her Roots for Fun Vacation

Forget long-distance calls or family group chats—Dylan Raiola and Taylor Raiola are living the sibling dream right under one roof in Lincoln. The Nebraska QB sensation might be making waves at Memorial Stadium, but just a few blocks away, his sister Taylor is building her own grind as Nebraska volleyball’s recruiting grad manager. Sharing an apartment isn’t just convenient—it’s a front-row seat to each other’s hustle. Taylor, a former TCU standout, is all in for her brother’s journey, proudly reposting his highlights with captions like, “My brothers are so big.” She even adds her signature sass—“Don’t hurt ’em, twin.” Around here, Raiola isn’t just a last name—it’s a team.

Dylan Raiola doesn’t just call Taylor his sister—he calls her his best friend. Their bond runs deep, and on May 4, Taylor gave Husker Nation a glimpse into that bond with an IG carousel that lit up feeds everywhere. In one picture, Dylan lifts her, laughing. In another, the siblings radiate pure joy. But the true highlight? Her caption: “Always a pleasure Linc❤️.” This simple line speaks volumes about their connection. The Raiolas may not call Lincoln their hometown, but their visit said it all—family first, always. And Dylan’s reply sealed the moment with just 3 words: “Love you sis!”

Now, as Taylor returns to her roots for a well-earned island escape, Dylan Raiola drops the perfect four-word shoutout. Taylor didn’t just visit the islands on May 24; by May 31, she was sharing the island vibes on Instagram. She posted a stunning photo dump from her trip to Oahu, a place she once called home. It wasn’t just a vacation—it was a return to where it all began. Crystal blue waters, sun-kissed sands, glowing sunsets, and Taylor smiling in chill island fits—it was a full-on tropical reset. Her caption? “a hui hou❤️”—a Hawaiian farewell meaning “until we meet again.” And of course, Dylan sealed the moment with a simple, cool comment: “Sis on the island🤙🏽.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Raiola (@taylor.raiola)

Hawaii isn’t just a vacation spot for Taylor Raiola—it’s home. She visits often, staying rooted in the place that shaped her. Remember, on May 24, she gave fans a glimpse of those island vibes with a photo drop from the trendy Doraku Kaka‘ako sushi spot—a local gem where even stars like Lionel Richie have pulled up. The Raiola crew looked all smiles, soaking in the aloha spirit under glowing lanterns. Good vibes, great sushi, and island tradition? Taylor nailed it. From the looks of it, there was laughter, maybe some sake, and a whole lot of love for the place they’ll always call home.

The Raiolas are a family incredibly proud of their heritage, and it shows! Dylan Raiola, the Hawaiian-native quarterback for the Huskers, got his athleticism, poise, and fighting spirit from his roots, according to his parents. He even dominated the annual Polynesian Bowl, throwing for over 70 yards twice—a feat no other QB in the competition matched. Dylan wasn’t just showing off his skills; he was celebrating his family and heritage. Now it’s his little brother Dayton Raiola’s turn. Dylan shared his excitement for Dayton’s upcoming Polynesian Bowl appearance, writing, “Baby Brother’s turn!! Can’t wait to watch you ball out!!”

IG might not always feature the siblings side by side, but the love is constant. Always rooting. Always repping. Always proud. Dylan Raiola always has his sister in his corner, cheering loud and proud. Remember when Nebraska’s QB rocked the full Mahomes vibe? Oakley shades. Broccoli curls. Pure swagger. But once the game started, the magic faded fast. He looked sharp early—19 of 27, two scores against UTEP—but the pressure piled on. Illinois? Three nasty sacks and a rough night. But Taylor never wavered. She’s Dylan’s biggest fan, no matter the scoreboard. Whether she’s in the stands or states away, her support shows up strong.

But Taylor’s love doesn’t stop at big sister energy—she’s got a love story of her own. While she’s busy cheering for Dylan, there’s someone off the field whose heart she’s taken.

The love of Taylor Raiola’s life

While Dylan Raiola chased greatness in Lincoln, Taylor was busy celebrating her true ride-or-die—Rooster Raiola, her Insta-famous Vizsla. But Taylor’s never lived in her brother’s shadow. She racked up 4 varsity letters and 3 Arizona state titles before heading to TCU. There, she made history with a 14-kill, 10-dig double-double debut—the first Horned Frog to do it since 2005. She stayed consistent, earned a degree in youth advocacy, and kept grinding. Now she’s back in Lincoln as recruiting grad manager.

Between managing athletes and jetting off to paradise, Taylor still made time for her day-one: Rooster. On May 17, she dropped a throwback collage for his “gotcha day”—and it was full of feels. Her caption said it all: “Happy gotcha day to the love of my life.” No fluff. Just facts. The post had everything—baby Rooster in a hoodie, grown-up Rooster living his best life, and even a plush Taylor lookalike cradling him like a proud pup mom. She sealed it with: “You’re the best thing that ever happened to me Roost 💙.” To be honest, who needs a Valentine when your soulmate has four legs and a tail?

Well, Rooster Raiola’s not just a dog—he’s a brand. His IG handle, @roosterthe_vizsla, reads like a Pixar star in the making. Since May 2023, he’s been racking up followers and melting hearts one cute post at a time. With Taylor as his full-time PR rep, Rooster’s basically a four-legged influencer. But what makes the Raiola crew so special?

Everyone’s got their own spotlight. Dylan’s the QB chasing NFL dreams. Taylor’s calling shots in recruiting—and Rooster? He’s the laid-back MVP, holding it down with treats and TikToks. This trio is just getting started, and we can’t wait to see what big headlines they create next.