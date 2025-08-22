Dylan Raiola Sends Strong Message to Nebraska Locker Room After Matt Rhule Sets Clear QB Standards

Despite having a commendable freshman season, the Huskers’ QB1, Dylan Raiola, also struggled in some outings. Games against Illinois, Rutgers, Indiana, and Ohio State were far from easy. Although Nebraska defeated the Fighting Illini 14-7, Raiola could manage just 134 yards, including 4 sacks and an interception. However, many of those early woes started disappearing when Dana Holgorsen walked in as the OC. A sense of optimism. The same optimism is now radiating in the Cornhuskers’ locker room, but for some other good reasons.

Dana Holgorsen’s arrival was crucial for Matt Rhule’s team. They were on the verge of bowl eligibility. All they needed was a win against Wisconsin in a do-or-die encounter. The Huskers managed it, with a 44-25 score. They carried that momentum into the Pinstripe Bowl against Boston College. If that was a sign for things to come, it is looking good. The QB1 agrees.

Dylan Raiola spoke highly of Nebraska’s revamped team, sitting in an interview with Hail Varsity’s Avarie Howard. “I think after the first break, we knew like we had a special team. Guys were hugging each other like, ‘Yo,’ like asking how their break’s been, and kind of every time we go away for a break and come back, guys are more and more excited to be here. And so I think that’s when we knew we had a special team.” However, that’s just the tip of the iceberg.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The arrival of receivers like Dane Key (715 yards in 2024) and Nyziah Hunter (578 yards in 2024) alone provides a key boost to the offense, along with Rocco Spindler coming in as right guard. But the defense can’t be underestimated either, according to Raiola. “When you combine the talents that our defense has, what our offense can do, and special teams, and then you throw the brotherhood aspect on top of it, it is kind of a home run for everybody,” declared Raiola.

The defense showed up in 2024, ranking 15th nationally in total defense. The only hiccup could be Tony White’s departure to FSU, but the head coach believes John Butler could do the job. As for the defensive improvements, Matt Rhule has brought in 8 key players. The list includes Oklahoma transfer Dasan McCullough, who had 17 tackles last year. Then there is Marques Watson, coming after a 120-tackle season with Georgia Southern at the linebacker position. Lastly, the addition of Andrew Marshall and Justyn Rhett in the secondary will be the extra push that the defense needs. However, for Matt Rhule, his highest expectations are still from his signal caller.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Dylan Raiola gets a stern cautionary statement from Matt Rhule

Raiola’s reading mistakes, showing slow processing speed, and throwing interceptions (11) were mostly the result of his true freshman status and the byproduct of still learning the intricacies of the offense. “The game appeared to move fast late for Raiola against Illinois,” said Mitch Sherman of The Athletic after the Illinois game last year. The result was the fourth quarter, third-and-3 missed throw in the end zone with just 3 minutes left on the clock. However, this year, Dylan Raiola needs to cut down on such mistakes.

“I think the game of football starts and ends at the quarterback position, man. Like your quarterback has to play great. So, you know, from that macro level, I think it’s about making sure your quarterback is coming on,” said Matt Rhule in a candid conversation with Anthony Gargano. Now, has Dylan Raiola improved with just a few days left for the Cincinnati game?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Well, yes!! And quite a lot, too. Raiola, criticized for his weight several times by the head coach himself, is reported to be in the “best shape of his life.” From his scrambling ability to his leadership qualities. Everything has grown exponentially; As per the OC, the QB has “improved and is way more advanced than it was a year ago.”

All that remains now for Raiola is to take that next step, as he said, “the mission’s been laid out since day one of the offseason and guys know that there’s nothing less being accepted.” If Raiola can do that, then he can surely seal his name in the next generation of top QBs in college football right down with DJ Lagway and Arch Manning.