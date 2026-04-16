Dylan Raiola Sets Record Straight on Patrick Mahomes ‘Obsession’ Narrative

Since he took his first snap as a college QB for Nebraska, Dylan Raiola has been in the news for similarities with Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes. At the height of the discourse, the Chiefs’ QB even acknowledged the comparison. Now at Oregon, Raiola seems to be moving away from it.

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In his first-ever media appearance in Oregon, Raiola was asked by Ducks Wire’s Zachary Neel about how the comparison has impacted his career, whether he has leaned into it or shied away from it. This time, while he acknowledged their similarities, he admitted that many other things have been overblown by those making “outside noise.”

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“I wouldn’t say I lean into it. I love it,” Raiola said about the comparisons. “I think that’s just a lot of outside noise. And there’s some things that, obviously, probably that I do that gets taken over the hump.”

Rather than dwell too much on it, Raiola mentioned a list of other top quarterbacks he looks up to, with Mahomes being just one of them. When it comes to the looks, the comparisons may hold true. But when it comes to playing, he has many role models to look up to.

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“I learn from Dante but also go back to the NFL and watch,” Raiola said. “I watched Patrick, I watched Tom Brady, Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford. Like, those are my favorite people to watch, so I think it’s just finding ways to learn and grow my game, and he just so happens to be one of the best in the league that does it at a high level.”

Dylan Raiola joined the Ducks with the hopes of becoming the starting quarterback. But just after his decision, Oregon’s 2025 QB1 Dante Moore decided to forgo the NFL Draft and return to Eugene. Sadly, Moore’s decision has put Raiola in a position where he will likely take a redshirt year in 2026 to become eligible for the next two years. Regardless, Raiola has chosen to use it as an opportunity to learn from Moore before he leaves the Ducks.

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“I decided before Dante decided, and just the total buy-in of the program and at Oregon as a whole. I was very excited to have the opportunity to learn from a number one draft pick caliber guy. It is very special,” Raiola said. “And not only him, but the whole room. Every guy brings something to the table, good, bad and different, and it’s all great for everybody to learn.”

Mahomes recognizes Raiola

Raiola has a deep admiration for Mahomes, and despite his recent efforts to downplay it, it is undeniable. He had earlier compared their relationship with that of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan in the NBA. More so, he even trains with Jeff Christensen and Bobby Troupe, who worked with Mahomes as he built his career.

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The pair do have a relationship and have had public reactions to each other’s social media posts, as Raiola once spoke about calling and texting Mahomes anytime. A few months ago, Mahomes spoke in detail about his relationship with the former Nebraska QB.

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“It’s cool, honestly. I was that guy,” Mahomes said. “I grew up watching players…loved Alex Rodriguez, played shortstop and would try to make plays just like him. It helped me become the athlete that I am. It’s just telling me I’m getting a little old. That’s the biggest thing – guys are coming up and doing sidearm stuff. I know Dylan. I train with him in the off-season. He’s a great kid. A great football career. I think he’s going to make his own stamp on the game and you’re seeing that early in his career.”

Like NFL reporter James Palmer once said, the comparisons would not exist without Raiola inciting them. Beyond the looks, the haircuts, and the similar numbers, Raiola’s intentional pregame routines and other mannerisms are part of why people keep making the comparisons.