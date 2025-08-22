Dylan Raiola Shares Feelings on Brother Reunion at Nebraska After Honest Patrick Mahomes Admission

If you know anything about the Raiolas, they are all about legacy. That’s right. Dylan Raiola rejected Georgia for Nebraska. A big reason was the legacy of his father Dominic. And now, his brother Dayton’s following the same path. Next year, Dayton will be learning the game from his older brother, and Dylan’s clearly excited about it. It’s more than football. It’s about family, legacy, and passing down what they know.

The Raiola family’s dedication is in high gear. Back in June, Dayton shared workout photos with Dylan, showcasing their bond and shared goal. Both quarterbacks are putting in serious work, but Dayton’s caption really stood out: “Working while they sleep so I can live how they dream🗣️.” Talk about inspiring! Football is in their blood.

Talking about their bond on Hail Varsity, he said, “We just learn to lean on each other, and he’s my true best friend. And you know, we kind of do everything together. We have fun together. We do stupid stuff together, and yeah, he’s just a fun guy to be around, and on top of that, we get to play football again together, which is something we’ve done since we were younger, from middle school to high school and now college. It doesn’t really happen like that very often.” This connection drives their work both on and off the field.

Dayton began his senior year impressively guiding Buford High School (Georgia) to a 20-13 victory against Milton. After a season with almost 2,000 passing yards and 19 touchdowns, Dayton is already demonstrating why Nebraska supporters are excited about his commitment and potential contributions in 2026.

Look, the Raiola family has strong ties to Nebraska football. Their father, Dominic Raiola, was a consensus All-American and the inaugural Rimington Trophy recipient in 2000, before a 14-year NFL career with the Detroit Lions. Donovan Raiola, their uncle, coaches the Huskers’ offensive line, and Taylor, their sister and a former TCU volleyball star, assists with recruiting. Football runs through every corner of this family.

With Dylan and Dayton now both in Lincoln, the next generation takes the reins. These brothers inherit a proud family legacy, united by a common goal: to return Nebraska football to its former glory. Their talent, dedication, and shared heritage suggest a very promising future for the Huskers at quarterback. But that’s not the only development around Dylan Raiola.

Dylan Raiola gets honest on his relationship with Mahomes

Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola is caused a stir online because he bears a striking resemblance to Patrick Mahomes. The Mahomes comparisons persisted throughout his freshman year with the Huskers, particularly after he mirrored Mahomes’ pregame routine before the Colorado game last season.

But the connection extended beyond mere appearance. Dylan Raiola works year-round with quarterback coach Jeff Christensen and trainer Bobby Stroupe, the same team that helped develop Patrick Mahomes into an MVP. However, Raiola didn’t choose them to emulate Mahomes. He began training with them in Texas during high school, thanks to his father, Dominic Raiola’s, connections. That time in Texas ultimately forged a link with Mahomes.

Talking about his impact, Raiola said, “We were in Texas at the same time, and I kind of crossed paths, and you know, I kind of had the opportunity to kind of watch him just throw and, you know, talk to him and introduce myself, and, you know, like any other person, he’s just a normal guy and, like, respects and likes to relate to people, and that was the kind of first time we met.”

Raiola and Mahomes developed a close relationship over the past year, so much so that Raiola celebrated in the Chiefs’ locker room after the AFC Championship. Raiola even describes their bond as a Kobe-and-MJ-type mentorship, highlighting his admiration for Mahomes.

Then he also shared a small incident where Patrick Mahomes made a first move towards building their relationship. “Then I came back to Texas later that month, and I saw him again, and he gave me his number, and that was that. That kind of shook me up because I was like, ‘I should be asking him for his number,’ but he, you know, gave it to me, and I was just so grateful for that,” Raiola said. Now, you know why Dylan Raiola has immense love for Mahomes in his heart. With that backing and offseason hustle, let’s wait and see how this season turns out for Raiola.