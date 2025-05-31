brand-logo
Latest
NFLGolfNBACollege FootballNASCAR

More Sports

think-tank-image

Think Tank

AllLatestES ThinkTankNewsletter HubNFLGolfNBACollege BasketballNASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingMLBTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccerCollege Football
Home/College Football

Dylan Raiola Warned of Past Blunders After Matt Rhule Drops Big Statement on Nebraska QB’s Future

ByShreya Nag

May 30, 2025 | 8:42 PM EDT

Link Copied!
0
Debate
feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Raiola is no longer a rookie. He has had his lessons, and he navigated through them with grace and confidence. After that, Illinois misfire, Raiola didn’t hesitate for a moment to take all the blame on his shoulders. Moreover, the defense was on a hanging rope, giving up 383 yards to the opponent. But Raiola, like a true leader, focuses on his part. He certainly didn’t forget that night, that pale faces at the conference, and his low-voice confession. He has looked back, collected the loose knits, and honed his skills better.

article-image

ADVERTISEMENT

0
  Debate

Is Matt Rhule's faith in Dylan Raiola justified, or is it a gamble for Nebraska?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is a digital-first sports media house that surfaces the best stories on America's favorite sports celebrities with a fan's perspective to 30+ M average monthly readers.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved