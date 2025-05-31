Dylan Raiola Warned of Past Blunders After Matt Rhule Drops Big Statement on Nebraska QB’s Future

Raiola is no longer a rookie. He has had his lessons, and he navigated through them with grace and confidence. After that, Illinois misfire, Raiola didn’t hesitate for a moment to take all the blame on his shoulders. Moreover, the defense was on a hanging rope, giving up 383 yards to the opponent. But Raiola, like a true leader, focuses on his part. He certainly didn’t forget that night, that pale faces at the conference, and his low-voice confession. He has looked back, collected the loose knits, and honed his skills better.