Dylan Raiola’s Brother Makes His Stance on Nebraska Job Clear After Turning Heads with Latest Act

There is no indication that the Raiola lineup in Lincoln will slow down anytime soon. Even though Dylan Raiola had his share of rookie growing pains last season with 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 picks, he displayed some flashes that led many to predict that Year 2 will be his breakout season. Dylan is considered one of the best QBs in the Big Ten this season, and with him, Matt Rhule is making Nebraska a program that no one can overlook.

Meanwhile, another Raiola is set to take the next big step. With dad Dominic making his mark in Lincoln before his long NFL career, football has always been a family affair for Raiolas. Now, Dylan’s younger brother Dayton Raiola is continuing the tradition. Dayton, a Class of 2026 QB with a three-star rating from 247Sports, has already committed to Nebraska, proving that the Raiola name is more than just history at Memorial Stadium; it is also the future.

Dayton chose Nebraska because he wanted to find a place that already felt like home, and not just because it was the family path. He said to Rivals, “I really don’t feel like a recruit anymore… I feel like I know everyone in the building there, and sometimes I have to remember I’m not in college yet. But that’s how I want it to be—it’s ohana.” He credits the easy decision of choosing Nebraska to the culture and coaches, not family ties.“Coach Thomas and Coach Holgerson really make me feel special and wanted whenever I’m there. Even when I’m not there, they still keep in contact multiple times a week. Coach Shorts and Coach Satterfield are awesome as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dayton is pretty confident with the man in charge, too. Matt Rhule, in his opinion, is the coach who can lead Nebraska back to the top. “Coach Rhule is building something very special that every recruit should want to be a part of,” he said. “He’s done it before, and he’s in the process of doing it right now.” In Dayton’s eyes, the standards at Lincoln is already clear, “Nebraska believes they are College Football Playoff contenders every year. They are winners, and Coach Rhule prepares the team for every situation.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Then there is the huge fan base, which Dayton claims is that’s absolutely unmatched. “The atmosphere is second to none. The fans are absolutely amazing, and it feels like they know everything. On gameday, they’re always coming up to me and other recruits asking for pictures and autographs, and I think that’s special.” He expressed his focus on growth and family in the future, “I’m most looking forward to growing my relationship with the coaches, getting better on the field mentally and physically, and also getting to be on the same team with my brother again.”

Future Husker Dayton Raiola shines in the season opener

Last Thursday, Nebraska fans got more than just a glimpse of their future; they got a perfect showdown. Dayton Raiola, made his 2025 debut on ESPN2 by leading Buford to a 20–13 victory over Milton High School. Not only did the victory end Milton’s 25-game winning streak, but it was also the first game played at Buford’s brand-new $62 million stadium.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Back in Lincoln, Dylan made sure his teammates were part of the moment. He rented out the rooftop at Barry’s in the Haymarket so the Huskers could watch his brother’s game together. “I was so juiced up, I felt like it was my own game,” Dylan said. “That’s just another instance of guys showing up for each other. When I walked up there, like half the team was already there before I even got there. And I wasn’t late by any means, but they were all there. I just wanted to show like, this team is going to be special. Just those little things.”

For Dylan, the evening was about family more than football. It meant the world to him to see his younger brother shine on national television. “My brother, he balled out,” he said. “He deals with a lot of things. I’m not going to sit here and sugarcoat that. He’s out there doing his thing. To open up on ESPN, I’m just proud of him—my family is—and he did a great job.” And while Buford had a big opening win, Dayton and his Wolves will be back in action on Friday, Aug. 22, against Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia.