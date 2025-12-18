Dylan Raiola’s Next College Destination Comes Down to Two Programs – Report

The clouds of speculation about Dylan Raiola’s transfer portal decision finally cleared 2 days ago. The Nebraska QB1 is officially set to enter the portal come January 2, looking for a destination where he can develop and quickly become a starter. So far, only two programs have been touted to offer that for the Buford, Georgia native.

ON3’s Pete Nakos appeared on Rivals’ December 18 podcast and touted Jeff Brohm’s Louisville and Dan Lanning’s Oregon to be the programs after Raiola. ” I know that there’s been some communication with Louisville. And the idea of Jeff Brohm, and how he could help Dylan Raiola,” said Nakos.

Jeff Brohm’s Louisville Cardinals capped off another back-to-back 8-win regular season. The program’s QB1 Miller Moss is losing eligibility after playing 5 years of college ball. Most likely, the head coach will again tap into the portal for a QB. The Cardinals brought in Moss from USC, and their previous QB, Tyler Shough, also came through the same route, ditching Texas Tech. Louisville will then be all in for a portal QB, and Dylan fits the bill perfectly.

“Louisville believes, based on their track records with quarterbacks, they’re in a position to get a pretty big name,” said football analyst Aaron Torres on December 17. That “big name” QB is widely interpreted to be Dylan, and even Aaron signaled towards it. The move also makes sense. Brohm has a proven track record of developing QBs.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Oklahoma State at Oregon Sep 6, 2025 Eugene, Oregon, USA Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning instructs players during the first half against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Autzen Stadium. Eugene Autzen Stadium Oregon USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xTroyxWayrynenx 20250906_taw_wb2_24

Because even though Raiola has spent two years at Nebraska, amassing 4,819 passing yards at 69.1% efficiency, we haven’t seen the QB playing to his full potential. The QB1 still needs to work on his pocket mobility and consistency in crucial games. “Dylan made tremendous progress from Year 1 to Year 2, but there’s progress that needs to be made moving forward… He’s got to become the quarterback that we all know that he can be,” said Matt Rhule in early December. A change of scenery and coaching style will benefit Raiola.

The same was true for USC reject Miller Moss and Tyler Shough. Shough was overlooked for 5 years until Brohm took him under his wing, eventually helping him pass for 3,195 yards and get selected as the 40th overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Apart from that, the program can also pay Dylan the north of his $3 million NIL value. The Cardinals showed that by offering Moss over $1.5 million and Shough $700k. The offense, too, will be favorable for Dylan, being a pocket passer.

Brohm’s pro-style QB-friendly system heavily relies on high passing volume and explosive play-action plays. Factor in Brohm’s reputation to be a “QB whisperer,” and Dylan will have everything to succeed in Louisville.

The ON3 reporter outlined why Dan Lanning could also go after the Cornhuskers’ QB1. “I know Oregon has also been mentioned. And I think Oregon is really just trying its best to hold on to Dante Moore at the moment, right? But if he decides to go to the NFL draft, then they’ll start to look around,” said Nakos.

Despite changing 3 offensive coordinators in four seasons, results haven’t stopped coming in Oregon. The head coach has now promoted co-offensive coordinator, Drew Mehringer, to OC, signaling consistency in offensive philosophy. Raiola could have plenty of room to develop in Oregon’s pro-style offense, which will allow him to rediscover arm strength and play with freedom down the field.

Plus, he would also be protected, unlike what the Cornhuskers did this season. The program allowed a whopping 30 sacks and stands 107th nationally. Dan Lanning’s O-line, in contrast, is 16th nationally and gave up just 16 sacks throughout their dominant run. All in all, Oregon could appear to be an ideal place for Dylan to develop and thrive.

But here’s the twist: Despite the speculation and probable fit, there’s good reason to cross Oregon off the list.

Oregon crossed off as Dylan Raiola’s options tighten

On3’s reporting helped bring early structure around Raiola’s future recruitment. An X post from the outlet named Louisville as the program to watch while also drawing a firm line through Texas Tech as a non-factor. But the clarity further sharpened when On3’s Oregon insider Justin Hopkins reshared the original post stating that Oregon was not in the mix either.

But even if Oregon had remained an option, it was never one Raiola could afford to rely on heavily. The question of whether Oregon’s QB1 Dante Moore would stay for another year in college football is out in the open. Still, many Ducks insiders have been clear about Moore’s desire to bank on his high draft stock and register for the NFL draft. The Oregon QB1 has passed for 2,733 yards this year and has thrown just six interceptions. Factor in the sophomore’s 72.5% efficiency, and that explains why Moore is the first-ranked QB for Draft guru Mel Kiper in 2026.

Moore himself acknowledged the uncertainty ahead of Oregon’s playoff opener, saying, “Everybody keeps asking me questions, but there’s no decision yet. I don’t know. I’m glad to be here and play JMU this upcoming week.”

Now, with Oregon ruled out and Texas Tech never in play, the picture becomes clear. As Raiola prepares to enter the portal on January 2, Louisville stands alone as the program actively positioned to offer both immediate opportunity and long-term development, making it the most realistic destination for the QB.