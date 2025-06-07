Dylan Raiola’s Past Demons Resurface as Brother Dayton Accidentally Reignites Biggest Concern Around Nebraska QB

Dylan Raiola’s impressive legacy at Nebraska isn’t just a lucky break; he’s got the skills to back it up, likely inherited from his dad, Dominik Raiola, who’s already made his mark in Nebraska history. Coming in as a true freshman, Raiola took the field with confidence and put up some solid numbers: 2,819 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He quickly made a name for himself nationally, but that was just the warm-up.

Now in his second year, he looks ready to really shine, though there were some concerns about his weight. Coach Matt Rhule called him out on it, but Raiola took it in stride. He hit the gym and revamped his diet, and guess what? He managed to lose nearly 10 pounds. However, a comment by someone close to Dylan may have reignited those old wounds around his weight concerns.

We are talking about none other than Dayton Raiola, the 6-foot-3 younger brother of Dylan from Buford High School, who followed in his brother’s footsteps back in September 2024. The 2026 QB commit seems set to match and exceed the level of his brother, with all the skills and prowess on and off the field. Dayton’s junior season has been nothing less than a banger, with the prodigy recording 1953 yards, 19 touchdowns, and three interceptions, leading his school to a lofty 5-1 mark.

But what exactly sets him apart from the elder Raiola in the room? Well, their blood ties made both of them a powerhouse while on the field. Dayton, in an appearance on the June 7 episode of Huskers Online, was asked about the similarities and differences between his game and his brother’s game. “So, I mean, I think we both have pretty strong arms, humbly speaking. We both like to throw the deep ball.” Certainly, no one should cross-check that. How can anyone forget the cannon arm that went viral due to its uncanny resemblance to Patrick Mahomes? What about the differences?

Dayton had an answer for that as well. “I think the difference between me and him is that I like to use my legs a little bit more. I mean. I wouldn’t say Dylan’s afraid of contact, but I think I like contact just a little bit more, like early on in games. I always like to, maybe, like, throw a block in every now and then just to get some contact, and it settles me; it settles me down.”

Furthermore, both the QBs share the same height and weight metrics during their high school years. When asked about how he has grown in his school years, Dayton said, “I think my freshman year, I was 5’10, probably, and 215. So, I was a little more chubby, I’d say. But as I just kept growing over the years, kept getting taller, I tried to just maintain my weight. So right now, I’m about 6’2, 6’3, and I’m staying between 210 and 215. That’s what I’m comfortable with,“ said Dayton.

Just like Dayton, Dylan is also listed as 6’3 on the Huskers’ official website. However, rather than 215 lb, the elder brother is listed as a 230 lb player. Coach Matt Rhule, a few months ago, even said that Dylan can’t be 240 lb. That was taken by a section of the media that Dylan Raiola’s weight at the time was 240 lb. However, Rhule later clarified his comments, saying that he didn’t mean Dylan was 240 lb.

Having said that, Dayton is particular about maintaining his weight in the 210-215 lb range, especially because it gives him the flexibility to contribute in the run game. Dylan, on the other hand, already has a slight disadvantage when it comes to using his legs. It also must be noted that Dylan is actively working to keep the weight concerns behind. How far has he succeeded? We’ll know when the season starts.

The Raiolas are putting in the grind

Dayton’s expertise lies in his left hand, unlike his brother’s. His smooth arm is capable of 50-plus-yard passes. Remember the deep throws against Collins Hill! That’s the Raiolas for you. Dayton isn’t a classic runner but is an elite pocket passer. His accuracy and the ability to read might need some scrutiny, but he’s, regardless, a star, a star in the making.

Nebraska is in complete redemption mode under Rhule’s crucial third year; the Raiola brothers look more than ready to match the hype. With Dylan being the MVP of the 2025 campaign and Dayton set to join forces in 2026, they can push each other to be the best. It’s not a dream; it’s a plan brewing under the radar.

On June 1st, Dayton Raiola shared workout photos with Dylan, flexing their brotherhood and a common goal. The caption said aloud what the Raiola brothers set their eyes on. “Working while they sleep so I can live how they dream🗣️.”