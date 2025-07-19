Dylan Raiola’s Patrick Mahomes Obsession Fuels Nebraska QB’s Chances, Admits Heisman Voter

Picture this: you’re lounging on your couch, betting on one of the gritty, blue-blood workhorses set to light up the field this fall, only to realize there’s a wild card waiting in Nebraska for all the attention. Yes, you heard that right. Nebraska, notoriously overshadowed by Big 10 titans, might have the next Heisman contender hiding in plain sight. Is Dylan Raiola about to blow past expectations and claim the spotlight?

This feels different. We’re not talking about the usual Heisman suspects like Cade Klubnik or Garrett Nussmeier. Raiola’s not on most fans’ radars yet, but On3’s Andy & Ari recently gave us some food for thought. If he lights it up, “people will be diving to vote for him.” That’s serious chatter, especially considering the national hype he’s gathering for reasons you wouldn’t initially expect, like his Patrick Mahomes impression. Wait, what?

“So,” Ari asks, “what do we think of Dylan Raiola?” Andy fires back, “Oh, if Dylan Raiola is good, people will be diving to vote for him.” There’s logic to his claim. Dylan has everything going for him. Ari chimed in and said, “I think Nebraska has a chance to contend for the playoff this year. I think, and by that I mean a 9-3, fringe 10-2 team.” Nebraska might not be a power-conference juggernaut anymore, but this QB could be their breakout star. Andy is a Heisman voter, by the way.

And it’s not just his field skills that are turning heads; it’s his swagger. Ari continues, “And also he has the Patrick Mahomes name recognizability.” Andy also hypothesizes, “It might be that people just turn on the game … because he’s doing a Patrick Mahomes impression so often.” Now, even if you are more of an NFL guy, you must’ve heard Mahomes acknowledging Raiola’s impression in a press conference.

And to be honest, Raiola is a spitting image of Mahomes, on and off the field. And that’s what has generated a lot of publicity for Raiola. Wearing the same number as Mahomes, having the same throwing motion, and also being acknowledged by one of the GOATs. There’s every bit of publicity behind him for non-football reasons; now what remains is to give it a football spin.

Ari dug deeper and made another interesting point. “I think a general fan knows who he is… the fact that he could have gone to Georgia… a player that could have gone to Ohio State and Georgia, spurned both, goes to Nebraska because of home connections and makes Nebraska really, really good again.” That narrative is gold. The storyline of a big-time recruit choosing to build his legend in the Cornhusker land instead of chasing the spotlight elsewhere captures hearts and Heisman ballots. Suddenly, Raiola is a kid with both a compelling story and a viral hook.

And let’s be honest: isn’t that what makes Heisman races unforgettable? We want the showman who makes us laugh, the underdog who surprises us, and the guy who’s got just enough swagger to keep us watching. Raiola checks all those boxes. Sure, Nebraska might not yet be a playoff lock, but if he drops 40-burger triple-threat performances, those Heisman voters will be calling their shot. And who knows? His Mahomes antics could turn into national buzz quicker and make him a regular at Heisman voters’ discussions.

Nebraska’s perfect storm

Nebraska hasn’t sniffed the Big Ten title conversation, and it’s been a while, but with the pieces finally falling into place, this might be the season the Cornhuskers crash the party. Nebraska has quietly built something intriguing with its offense this season. Matt Rhule’s third-year magic is well-documented, and the Huskers just might be on the brink of another breakthrough. Add in a manageable schedule, a new offensive mind in Dana Holgorsen, and a fan base starving for relevance, and suddenly, Nebraska becomes a team to look out for.

At the heart of that danger is Dylan Raiola. The former 5-star quarterback showed flashes of brilliance as a freshman, and now, paired with Holgorsen’s aggressive playbook, he has a real shot to thrive. Hosts of NBC’s “Rushing the Field” took notice, too. Ahmed Fareed laid it out and said, “You could talk me into the idea they’re an 11-win team… If everything goes right, they could be in the conference championship.” Raiola won’t be asked to carry the team alone, but he might be the spark. His poise under pressure and improving command of the huddle have insiders thinking he’s ready to make that leap.

Andy added to it what Ari said, “You know, fulfilling the prophecy, for instance, like that. I mean, that’s the whole thing that we were all talking about last year. Can he fulfill the Matt Rhule prophecy? That to me is the narrative angle that also goes along with being very, very good.” What you get is a perfect Heisman contender with every weapon imaginable. All he has to do is play ball.