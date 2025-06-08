Dylan Raiola’s Potential Successor Gets Real About Being a Nebraska and NFL Alum’s Son: “Without That I Wouldn’t Be Here”

Matt Rhule’s Nebraska Cornhuskers have been shaking things up in college football recruiting, particularly with an early surge for the 2027 class. Rhule’s coaching staff is sowing seeds early, employing cutting-edge recruiting strategies such as immersive, in-campus 7-on-7 camps and leaning into Nebraska’s deep partnership with Adidas to build buzz that’s making headlines nationwide. Perhaps the most significant early pledge for the 2027 cycle is four-star quarterback Trae Taylor of Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois, who gave his verbal commitment roughly 20 months before he’s eligible to formally confirm. Top-ranked quarterback prospect Taylor selected Nebraska over invitations from Illinois, LSU, and Texas A&M, praising the sincere way that Rhule and his staff conducted themselves as a determining influence on his commitment.

On defense, Nebraska also appears to be a leader for Kamauri Whitfield, a top-rated defensive back from Florida. Whitfield, who has 25 scholarship offers and also has Big Ten opponents on his list, is now looking at Nebraska and Florida as his leading choices after an impressive senior season at The First Academy. As the Huskers gather steam, one more name is making waves, Braylen Warren, son of former Packers defensive tackle, the great Steve Warren. Steve was a Nebraska standout as well. Braylen, a standout quarterback at Omaha Westside High, is quickly becoming the most coveted talent in the state. He’s already got offers from the likes of Michigan State, Arkansas, and Illinois, and is rated a four-star recruit by 247Sports.

Braylen’s interview on HuskerOnline’s Recruit Spotlight on the 9th of June, reflects this isn’t another recruiting story—it’s a once-in-a-lifetime Husker legacy moment. The host continues by inquiring about the elephant in the room, his dad Steve Warren, who has worked hard for him until now. “I mean, that is definitely the biggest thing. That’s my biggest support, and with him [Steve Warren], I’m truly, truly blessed to have him as my father. Without that, I wouldn’t be here, um, where I am today and and um he just supported me through this whole ups and downs,” says Braylen. Steve Warren, as a reminder for those who need it, was a presence for Nebraska years ago before going on to the NFL. That football gene runs deep, because Braylen’s got the arm, the composure, and the football smart coaches dream about.

Nebraska football hasn’t yet officially given an offer to Braylen, but he has still been around the campus. And the potential for Braylen Warren to become the successor to Dylan Raiola at quarterback can shape up as the next big chapter. Raiola, himself the son of former Husker great Dominic Raiola—arrived on the scene as a blue-chip prospect, bringing hope and excitement to Lincoln with his phenomenal arm and game leadership. But just like in every good story, the baton has to be passed. Step forward, Warren.

Braylen Warren’s first season as Westside’s starting QB was a statement. In a 22-7 win over Omaha North, he tossed two touchdowns, earned MVP honors, and that’s when it clicked. Warren finished his first season with a 12-1 record and a runner up finish in Class A. He completed 147 of 219 touchdowns with 8 interceptions, and added 2 more scores on the ground. And through it all, he kept a 3.2 GPA.

Braylen Warren checks out the Illini

Braylen Warren’s recruitment process is sending him well beyond merely the Cornhusker State, and Illinois is certainly in his sights. Illinois is abuzz this summer with a new group of newcomers on campus—transfers and true freshmen—looking to make their impact. The Illini have been busy in the portal, adding talent like Christian Abney and Carter Hewitt, and their 2025 recruiting class is one of the most fascinating in years.

For a quarterback such as Braylen, infrastructure matters. Illinois is investing in offensive line depth and dynamic skill players, these are signs of a system built for immediate QB impact. They are also giving incoming freshmen such as Bryce Newton, a dual-threat QB, a legitimate chance to play quarterback, which can be a huge draw for competitors such as Braylen. And with Illinois flipping prospects from other programs and piling up talent on both lines, it’s obvious they’re not happy to just be going through the motions in the Big Ten. Braylen’s visit is not merely about gathering offers—it’s about getting it right, a team where he can fit in and play early. With Illinois moving up and Braylen’s name on the rise on the national front, this might just be a matchup to watch out for. But as Illinois circles in Nebraska’s watching, Warren could be next in line after Raiola in Lincoln.