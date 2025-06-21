Dylan Raiola’s Sister Drops 2-Word Message as Matt Rhule Does the Unthinkable for Nebraska Recruiting

It’s a full sprint to Sunday in Lincoln for Matt Rhule and the Huskers. They’re set to host 10 visitors from the 2026 class this week, including six four-star prospects. This is their final push before a long, quiet stretch, with no visits scheduled for the next two and a half months. For a team currently ranked No. 71 nationally in the 2026 cycle, this is a massive weekend—and the pressure is on to leave a lasting impression before July hits. While some coaches might try to impress with Lamborghinis and Ferraris lined up, Rhule went a little different.

Nebraska kicked off the week strong, hosting four-star prospects Zion Robinson and Tedarius Hughes. Hughes left impressed, eyeing a fall return, while Robinson—a versatile weapon at wideout—has the Huskers firmly in the mix. Despite some late changes, Matt Rhule’s Nebraska reloaded the visitor list, adding Javeion Cooper, Larry Miles, and Nalin Scott. Top offensive tackle target Claude Mpouma and elite DBs Devin Jackson and Danny Odem are also on campus. And to top it off, commits Jase Reynolds and Dayton Raiola are back in town for their OVs. So, it’s a loaded weekend in Lincoln. And Rhule just pulled off a memorable, not-so-flashy move to win over recruits.

On June 20, On3 Recruits shared a behind-the-scenes clip that had everyone talking: Rhule and the Huskers brought out a LIVE bull for a photoshoot with recruits. Matt Rhule even joined the moment, posting a photo with the bull on Instagram, rocking cool gear, and simply captioning it, “#GBR.” The post blew up fast. Even Dylan Raiola’s sister couldn’t resist—she reshared it and dropped a two-word reaction.

Dylan Raiola’s sister, Taylor Raiola, said it best on her IG story: “the coolest.” And honestly, it was. A live bull, bold vibes, and Matt Rhule fully leaning into the moment—this is the new energy in Lincoln.

Nebraska isn’t just making headlines—they’re stacking talent. The Huskers have picked up key 2026 commitments from tight end Luke Sorensen (CA), linebacker Jase Reynolds (NE), and offensive linemen Rex Waterman and Hayden Ainsworth. It’s a blend of local grit and national muscle. And Rhule is building a class that’s tough, physical, and ready to make noise in the B1G.

Whether the live bull is an attraction or a distraction, Rhule’s goal is clear: he’s ready to do anything to keep Nebraska’s foundation strong. His journey and vision are captured in the final chapter of a powerful six-part series exploring Nebraska football in the post-Osborne era.

Matt Rhule’s journey with the Huskers

Turnovers—plain and simple—have haunted Nebraska football for decades. Forget the coaching changes, QB shuffles, or scheme switches. As Mike’l Severe pointed out, the real backbreaker has been the turnover margin. Since 2003, Nebraska has only posted a positive turnover margin twice. In 2023 alone, they finished at a brutal -17. No Power Five team has been worse. It’s a staggering stat that’s followed the program through every era post-Osborne. So, curse? Bad luck? Whatever it is, fixing it is key to flipping the script—and Matt Rhule knows it.

Yes, Matt Rhule looks like the guy who can finally turn things around. In Episode 6 of The Reckoning series—titled The Promise of Matt Rhule—longtime radio host Severe and sportswriter Brandon Vogel dive deep into what sets Rhule apart and why this era feels different. Well, when asked what stood out most about Coach Rhule, Mike’l didn’t hesitate: “Matt Rhule is the most thoughtful coach I’ve ever interviewed in football.”

Because Rhule’s edge isn’t just passion—it’s precision. He’s hyper-focused on the little things most coaches overlook. From rest schedules after road trips to choosing the shadiest sideline to gain a small advantage, Rhule “does not let anything go,” as Mike’l Severe put it. That kind of attention to detail could be the difference Nebraska’s been waiting for.

Right now, there’s real hope on the turnover front—and Matt Rhule’s mindset might be the key. As Mike’l Severe said, “He’s going to keep turning over stones and not giving it (fixing the turnover problem) up until it actually happens.” It’s not just talk. Rhule’s approach is relentless, thoughtful, and refreshingly humble.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Both Brandon and Mike’l Severe highlighted how he’s open to learning, even in unfamiliar territory. He’s confident in what’s worked before, but not too proud to admit when adjustments are needed. That blend of self-awareness and adaptability could be exactly what Nebraska needs to finally turn the corner.