Dylan Raiola’s Sister Sends Heartwarming Messages to Brother Dayton Over Major Nebraska Development

Dylan Raiola’s connection to Nebraska isn’t just a choice—it’s a calling. The five-star quarterback is the son of Dominic Raiola, a former NFL standout and Rimington Trophy winner at Nebraska. His uncle, Donovan Raiola, is the Huskers’ offensive line coach. So when Dylan said on Signing Day, “It was always tugging at my heart,” it wasn’t just talk—it was legacy. He turned down national powerhouses like Georgia and OSU to chase something bigger: restoring pride in Lincoln. “I want to help put Nebraska back on the map,” said Raiola with conviction. And it’s not just him. His younger brother Dayton, a 2026 QB commit, is following the same path. His sister Taylor? She’s on staff as Nebraska’s graduate recruiting manager. So, this isn’t just a commitment—it’s a family mission. The Raiolas are all in, and Nebraska is home.

But this time, it’s not Dylan—it’s Dayton Raiola rising in Lincoln. The younger brother of Nebraska’s starting QB Dylan, Dayton, may carry the family name, but he’s starting to build his own spotlight. A three-star quarterback in the 2026 class, Dayton committed to the Huskers with deep roots and even deeper ambition. He visited campus during the June 6–8 weekend and jumped on the HuskerOnline podcast, where he said, “Right now, I’m about 6-2, 6-3, and I’m staying between 210–215 (pounds).” That’s solid D1 size—and he’s still growing. So, with a relentless work ethic and football in his blood, Dayton’s not just following the path—he’s charging down his own. Looks like the next Raiola chapter is already being written in scarlet and cream.

Following such a meaningful moment for Nebraska football, Dylan Raiola’s younger brother Dayton is stepping into the spotlight—and big sister Taylor is beaming with pride. After Dayton’s commitment and recruiting photoshoot during his visit to Lincoln, Taylor took to IG to share a heartfelt tribute. She posted a photo of Dayton rocking the No. 10 jersey, football in hand, and wrote, “I can’t believe you’ll be in college soon. I’m so proud of you.” But the love didn’t stop there. “I love that smile ❤️ and love YOU!” she added, followed by, “A moment for the sweetest baby brother.” However, her final note said it all: “Shine on, supa star.” So, in the Raiola household, football may run deep, but the love runs even deeper.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

Yes, just a day before, Dayton Raiola set Husker Nation buzzing with his photo drop titled “THE INTRO…🌽🎈.” From flexing in his No. 10 jersey to posing with Coach Rhule and a live bull, the whole shoot screamed confidence and Cornhusker pride. But it was the family vibes that made it unforgettable. Big brother Dylan jumped in with, “Okay cool! Talk to em brudda!!!” while sister Taylor added, “You’re so cute,” followed by the tearjerker, “BABY DAYTON 😢❤️.” So, the message was clear—this wasn’t just a photo shoot. It was a full-on Raiola family moment. And Dayton? He’s officially arrived.

Dayton Raiola hasn’t taken a snap in Lincoln—but the buzz is building fast. The 3-star QB out of Buford High (GA) turned heads in 2023, throwing for nearly 2,000 yards. He’s one of Georgia’s top talents, and now he’s locked in for Nebraska’s 2026 class. What’s he doing in the meantime? Grinding. Hard. Training alongside big brother Dylan and former NFL QB Drew Stanton. No college stats yet—but the Raiola name already echoes through Memorial Stadium. And with Dayton on board, the hype train isn’t just rolling—it’s picking up speed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While the younger brother is rising, big brother Dylan’s growth is turning heads—and Matt Rhule has definitely taken notice.

Matt Rhule is blown away by Dylan Raiola’s development

Matt Rhule recently joined the Always College Football podcast and couldn’t stop raving about Dylan Raiola’s progress. The former five-star lived up to the hype in Year 1—throwing for 2,813 yards, 13 TDs, and leading Nebraska to a clutch bowl win over Boston College. Sure, there were 11 interceptions, but Raiola showed poise beyond his years. Now, with a full season under his belt, the sophomore gunslinger is locked in. And Coach Rhule knows—Dylan’s just getting started.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The Nebraska HC spoke glowingly about his QB’s maturity, mindset, and consistency. “To me, it’s not about his highs being higher, it’s about his lows not being so low. It’s the same for our whole team. And so what I loved about Dylan is the consistency that he’s got. He’s the same guy every day. He’s holding people accountable, starting with himself. His body looks great. And he and Dana Holgerson, I think, are going to make a dynamic duo. I think they have a chance to be really special on offense,” said Rhule. It’s clear—Rhule sees something brewing in Lincoln. And Raiola’s at the heart of it.

Consistency will be key for Dylan Raiola as Nebraska aims to level up in 2025. The sophomore QB has already flashed big-play potential and natural leadership. Now, it’s about stringing it all together—week in and week out. Well, with upgrades across the offense and a full offseason under his belt, Raiola’s set up for a big leap. The tools are there. The talent is real. If he clicks, Nebraska’s offense could be a problem. All eyes are on No. 15 to make it happen.