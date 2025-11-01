Dylan Raiola’s Sister Wins Halloween in Family as He Gets Surprise from Adidas Star Not Named Patrick Mahomes

Halloween just got a lot happier for the Raiola family. While Dylan Raiola continues steering Nebraska toward bowl eligibility and his younger brother Dayton dominates under the Friday-night lights at Buford, it’s their sister Taylor Raiola who’s stealing the spotlight off the field. Just days after celebrating Dayton’s senior season milestone, Taylor kept the family fun alive with a playful Halloween twist.

She took charge of the festivities, dressing up as a volleyball player, fitting, given her standout years at TCU, where she started 41 matches. Her Instagram story showed her dancing alongside dad Dominic Raiola, captioned, “He is over me today 😂” with a cheerful “Happy Halloween” tag.

Taylor’s known for keeping family moments front and center. A few weeks ago, she shared a photo dump from their Maryland trip to support Dylan’s game against the Terrapins, where he threw for 260 yards and four touchdowns, despite three interceptions. “What’s not to love? #dumped,” she captioned the post, radiating that same Raiola energy.

But Taylor’s story goes beyond family fun. The former Horned Frog now serves as Mississippi State’s director of volleyball operations, a major career leap after an impressive collegiate run. “Taylor is an exciting addition to our program,” said head coach Julie Darty Dennis. “She brings high-level experience, contagious energy, and great organizational skills.”

Well, taking Taylor in for this position makes sense, looking at her volleyball background. 373 kills, 410 digs, and an instant impact as a freshman at TCU, becoming the school’s first rookie in nearly two decades to record a double-double. Add to that her bachelor’s in youth advocacy, a stint as a Nebraska football recruiting assistant, and it’s no wonder she’s thriving in the operations world.

Dylan Raiola receives a major push before the USC game

The Huskers’ partnership with Adidas runs deep and has been part of Nebraska’s identity since 1995. Over the years, that connection has only grown stronger through NIL deals with standout athletes. Former Husker Lexi Rodriguez signed with Adidas in 2023, followed by USC track star Dajaz DeFrand, a Lincoln High graduate who carried the Nebraska legacy west. Now, Dylan Raiola continues that tradition by signing his own major NIL agreement with the brand. The deal keeps him in the same gear that outfits the entire program and places him among the key faces in Adidas’ upcoming marketing campaigns with the Huskers.

This time, though, it wasn’t about photo shoots or ad spots. Adidas made its presence felt in a much more personal way before game week. NBA star Anthony Edwards surprised Raiola and the entire Huskers squad with free pairs of his signature adidas AE 2 sneakers. The sneaker account Sole Retriever shared the moment on X, posting a clip of Nebraska’s locker room erupting with excitement as players unboxed their new kicks, captioned: “RECEIVE THAT: Anthony Edwards sent Dylan Raiola and the Nebraska Football team free pairs of adidas AE 2s 🐜 @HuskerFootball @anthonyedwards.” A perfect start before heading towards the most intense game.

Now, the entire team is focused on winning against USC for their bowl eligibility, and Raiola echoes every player’s feelings. “This is what you train for; this is what Coach (Matt) Rhule and his staff have prepared us for, which is winning in November, December, and January,” Raiola said. “It’s the whole reason why most of us came here—it’s for games like this.” Let’s wait and see if the locker room excitement transitions to the field or not!