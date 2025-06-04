Dylan Raiola’s Successor Announces Major Academic Milestone After Breaking Silence on Matt Rhule’s 2,819-Yard Weapon

Nebraska has been holding tight to its future breakout star, Dylan Raiola. With an incredible arm talent and great poise, the Huskers’ freshman is highly touted to take the school to the national map. Raiola capped off 67.1% of his passes for 2,819 yards, tossing 13 touchdowns against 11 interceptions. He managed to bag the honor of the Big Ten Freshman of the Week along the way. 2025 looks like a flying jackpot for the 20-year-old. But for the years to come, he is going to face some serious competition in the center. To give you a glimpse – the 2027 QB commit, Trae Taylor, visited Rhule’s camp on June 1…

Taylor is a five-star quarterback commit from Carmel Catholic High School in Illinois, who chose to sign with the Huskers over Illinois, LSU, Texas A&M, and others. Taylor took a trip to the Huskers camp last Sunday and exhibited his talent on and off the field alongside the team. He had built a great rapport with his future teammates as well. Despite being a commit, he wants to get all in. The four-star QB made an intriguing plea to all the Huskers at Lincoln, “If you see me around Lincoln, please introduce yourself.” Imagine the extra mile he’s already walking!

But did it affect his academic health? Well, it had all the reasons to do so, but Taylor made a narrow escape. According to High School On SI, the Husker QB commit and his high school team finished with a 4-6 record last season. Taylor is hopeful for a better season with the Corsairs this season. The 23-plus offers on his table carry a strong testament to it. The aftermath? “This was one of my hardest semesters, because I missed so much school for visits,” Taylor wrote in a tough confession, “Even when I was at school, not in classes so coaches could see me workout. Finished with all A’s and 1 B (89%). GPA in a very high academic school, 3.7 going into my junior year.”

That’s one-of-a-kind achievement! Balancing your classes and the trainings simultaneously, maintaining a rigorous schedule, is anything but easy. The future Husker is really adept at connecting all the dots. Taylor isn’t just an athlete, he’s slowly proving to be an all-rounder, bagging scores on and off the field!

And guess what? It takes perseverance and grit to score big, and Taylor is learning it from the action on the gridiron. With his heart stuck on Rhule’s squad, he’s learning the game of success from the best, one who preceded the throne.

Trae Taylor embraces learning and growth from Matt Rhule’s QB

Dylan Raiola did his job quite impressively as a freshman. Taylor watched him live during Rutgers and Wisconsin last year. Now, he is taking the notes from the Nebraska QB right from the field.

If anything about Raiola has impressed Taylor the most, it’s his grit and indomitable attitude toward the critics. In a 7-6 finish for the Huskers, Raiola’s flaws were all but a secret. But in a huge Big 10 press, he kept fighting all the odds. After that gusty loss to Illinois, where he threw a pick and missed a wide-open touchdown, Raiola bounced back. He owned up to it, like a leader, and won the hearts of the fans and veterans in a post-game press meet. He is not just doing the right thing; he’s setting an example for the future Huskers all along.

“When I first met him, I kinda felt like he was a little shy,” Taylor already seems to be in awe of his senior. “Then, when I recently—I mean, since I came up for spring practice—it’s been a lot different. Like, just high energy, always smiling, moving around, always constantly thinking… just overall a great leader, and he’s gonna do huge things this year.”

It will be interesting to see how things pan out when two QBs get to share the field after Taylor officially suits up for the Huskers.