Dylan Raiola’s Successor Does the Unimaginable to Reaffirm Loyalty to Matt Rhule & Nebraska

Is 10 wins the ultimate goal for Matt Rhule for the 2025 season? Of course, if the 2024 season is taken into account, where Rhule improved to a 7-6 record with a Bowl birth, then 2024 looks lined up with 10 wins. Also, if his track record at Baylor and Temple is studied, then 10 wins is the least one would expect from him. But in the rare case you aren’t a Matt Rhule believer, then consider Dylan Raiola for a moment.

The guy last year had 2,819 yards at 67.1% in just his freshman season. Now imagine what he can do when he has an under-20th-ranked recruiting class to back him up, with 17 transfers coming in for him. The future sure looks bright for Nebraska now, right? So, with the 2025 season’s future secured, the head coach is looking beyond Raiola and has sealed the future QB, who would take the baton from Raiola in the 2027 season.

Well, yes, we are talking about the near 5-star, 2027 QB commit, Trae Taylor, who is as good as a QB prospect can get with time on his side. But he isn’t just a player for Matt Rhule, because he is now donning that recruiter’s hat for Nebraska and influencing commits to come to Lincoln. Take, for example, just recently, the 4-star, 2026 wide receiver, Larry Miles, came to Nebraska. And the news was shared by Tim Verghese on his X account, highlighting the huge distance between Miles’ hometown in Florida and Lincoln. Trae Taylor, however, replied to the post.

“He will never get homesick because we better wrap up @DannyOdem3 and @DevinJackson010… It’s a weapon I’m already very familiar with,” replied Taylor to the X post by Tim Verghese. Taylor was pointing towards the 4-star safety Devin Jackson out of Winter Garden, Florida, and Danny Odem, the 4-star CB from Orlando, Florida. Jackson decommitted from Florida this April, and Odem decommitted from UNC last December, and both players are leaning towards Nebraska, thanks to Taylor’s recruiting efforts. So, with these two players coming in from Florida, Miles might not feel too homesick, right? But this isn’t where Taylor’s recruiting exploits end.

Recently, Zion Legree, the 3-star athlete out of Niceville, Florida, posted on X about his latest offer from Nebraska. Guess who was then convincing him to come to Nebraska? It was again Trae Taylor who touted the deep QB room at Nebraska and the WR talent that Matt Rhule has. “Just know how that QB room is stacked up with the OC we have, WRs are gonna eat here,” replied Taylor to Zion’s X post. Now, as for Larry Miles’ commitment, it seems already closed courtesy of Trae Taylor. Why? Because Taylor is Miles’ teammate in the OT7 tournament, and both share a mutual friendship. Taylor even replied to Larry’s X post when he announced Nebraska’s offer.

“Bro, you already know you have a home here @HuskerFootball until you make this decision, let’s go win that OT7 tournament for @24k7v7,” replied Trae Taylor. The Illinois-based QB is already doing much more for Nebraska than Matt Rhule would have imagined. And with his talent, surely the 6’2.5″ and 190 lbs QB will attract more prospects to Nebraska. Mind you, he is still a junior in high school, and this level of maturity is unparalleled for him and will benefit his career a lot.

Trae Taylor’s last advice to all the prospects choosing programs

A player of Carmel Catholic High School, Illinois, Taylor had offers from programs like Georgia, Notre Dame, Michigan, and Oklahoma. However, he chose Matt Rhule at last. Taylor attributed the personal touch that the program offered to him, as he said, “Pretty much from the time I got on campus, I was with a coach. I did get to catch up with Dylan (Raiola) for a bit.” But now that he has sealed his commitment, he has some advice for all recruits coming to Nebraska.

“Just a little advice for all going through this process. Take the logos off, love the school that loves you. @EIURB22 had a conversation with another dad of a top QB in my class. My dad was told Hey, ever since I committed, they have not heard a pep from @HuskerFootball. Feels great knowing I picked a school that is locked in with me as much as I am with them.”

Matt Rhule knows recruiting, and that shows in his dealings with recruits. He remains patient with recruits and lets them carve out their path without interfering much. The result then becomes apparent, with commits like Trae Taylor coming in. As for Taylor’s talent, it’s still in development. But just last season, he passed for 3,061 yards with 20 TDs and has the career trajectory predicted to be of QBs like Bryce Underwood. Moreover, since he is the son of former Eastern Illinois RB J.R. Taylor, the legacy factor also comes into play.