Dylan Raiola’s Surprise Nebraska Act Receives Unwelcome Reaction From Fans

Following a limited 2025 season at Nebraska due to his injury, Dylan Raiola entered the transfer portal and chose his new home with the Ducks, knowing he would likely serve as the backup. Despite his transfer to Oregon, he has maintained a strong connection to Lincoln through his love life. Now, that move brings the former Huskers QB back again.

On Friday, Bussin’ With The Boys reported that Raiola is back in Lincoln to support his girlfriend, Skarlett Jones, who is a player for the Nebraska softball team. She is a true freshman and joined the program last August, and began her first collegiate season in February. But Raiola’s unexpected return is not being received well by Nebraska fans, which is why the Oregon QB faced a storm of criticism.

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“Dylan who? Oh, Oregon’s backup QB. Gotcha,” wrote one Nebraska fan.

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In that case, fans’ outrage makes sense because Raiola left his unquestioned two-year starting QB position in Lincoln to sit behind established starter Dante Moore at Oregon. Although this “year of development” strategy mirrors the one Moore himself used in 2024 when he sat behind Dillon Gabriel before becoming the starter, with Raiola’s decision to move, the Cornhuskers lost their standout QB, who could lead Nebraska to a breakout season in 2026.

For Huskers Nation, Raiola was not only a five-star legacy QB widely recognized for his arm talent and physical resemblance to NFL star Patrick Mahomes, but he also led Nebraska toward success. In 2024, he started all 13 games and became the first true freshman to lead the program to a bowl game victory since 2016. Then last season, he started the first nine games, leading the team to a 6–3 record, but didn’t finish healthy.

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In 2025, his time as a “backup” only occurred due to a season-ending broken fibula suffered against USC in November. Following this injury, true freshman TJ Lateef took over as the starter for the remainder of the season, and that one rocky season may have dampened the trust of Raiola in the Huskers. Probably that’s why Raiola and his camp reportedly view Oregon as a superior environment for reaching the NFL.

But now, when the QB returns to support his girlfriend and looks really happy standing in the crowd, that doesn’t sit well with fans.

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A wave of backlash surrounded Dylan Raiola

Dylan Raiola’s decision to transfer from Nebraska to Oregon was driven by a combination of professional development goals and significant changes to his support system. A major factor was his uncle, Donovan Raiola, who served as Nebraska’s O-line coach, being fired. Still, no fan wants to lose someone they have loved and trusted over the past two seasons, which is why his return got unwelcome reactions from fans.

“Never seen a more overrated QB in college ever,” wrote one fan, while another kept it blunt, writing, “How does low 3 star keep getting this much attention? The people around him in this video knows he’s a fraud.”

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The Huskers’ nation saw progress in Raiola’s debut season there, so expectations rose in his sophomore season. However, that didn’t match because of his injury, and the Cornhuskers may not have expected the QB’s portal decision. In fact, in Oregon, Raiola won’t get the starting QB position. Keeping that in mind, fans’ reactions became sharper.

“Alternate Headline: 3rd String Oregon QB Spotted At Husker Softball Game,” wrote one fan, while another fan wrote, “Why even post this? Leave the man alone.”

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Raiola’s move to Oregon is widely viewed as an “elite succession plan.” Raiola is expected to redshirt in 2026 to preserve eligibility, and he reportedly has an intention of becoming the unquestioned starter in 2027 once Moore departs for the NFL. Despite that, Nebraska fans didn’t buy his move, and now his return is being criticized with a layer of humor.

“Who’s gonna tell Dylan that Colandrea has been hitting that since he stepped on campus?” wrote one fan.

Although Nebraska fans don’t want Raiola’s return in Lincoln, the QB doesn’t end his connection with his former team, at least for now, because of his girlfriend.