Dan Lanning Confirms Twin Injury Update After Oregon HC Clears Dante Moore Stance

It’s a midweek, post-practice kind of vibe in Eugene. The season’s barely begun, but injuries and reps are already at the forefront. Dan Lanning, head coach of the Oregon Ducks, gathered the media after practice and didn’t shy away from questions about his linebacker depth. The first official availability report dropped, and it felt like half the roster was on the radar. Devon Jackson was still wrestling with an injury from the start of fall camp. And don’t forget Evan Stewart. The dynamic wideout tore his patellar tendon in the spring and might miss the whole year. That’s arguably the biggest gut punch of them all.

But football’s never just about the guys missing, it’s about who’s still fighting to suit up. That’s when the spotlight turns sharply towards two such linebackers. Dylan Williams and Brayden Platt are in limbo. Their status was painted in that classic pre-game shade of “questionable.” Last Saturday’s game had fans buzzing with curiosity about those two. That’s why the ‘Are they good to go?’ becomes an unavoidable question for Lanning as he sits for the post-practice press conference on 3rd September.

“Just wanted to get an update on Brayden and Dylan in general,” a reporter asks Lanning. “Dylan was out there practicing today,” Lanning replied. “[He] looked good. Brayden’s still a little limited, but when he’s ready, we’ll have him back out there.” Following Jeffrey Bassa’s exit to the NFL, the linebacker room needed fresh talent and real guts. Inside linebackers coach Brian Michalowski isn’t interested in stopgaps or quick-fix transfers; he’s all in on building the future with the guys already on campus. Michalowski’s approach is clear: treat every kid like they’re the next starter, regardless of class or star rating. That philosophy put Williams and Platt front and center in the development pipeline. For Williams, 2024 was about learning the ropes. You know, limited reps, lots of sideline study, but that upward curve is starting to show. Brayden Platt’s journey mirrored Williams’. He is grinding through redshirt duties while soaking in the defensive scheme and building strength day after day. Rotations during practice mean Williams and Platt are getting mixed in with upperclassmen, green and yellow squads, working every angle of defensive play. The result? A room full of guys who expect to be ready. “The thing I take a lot of pride in is treating everyone like they could be the starter,” Michalowski said. “There was a time that Bryce Boetcher was a walk-on safety … I believed in him … You just develop every single guy to think of themselves as a starter.” It’s evident that through raw effort and relentless grit, Boetcher transformed from a special teams grinder to the quarterback of Oregon’s defense. At the end of the 1st quarter, Boettcher blew up the run for no gain against Montana State on third down, stopping the opponent’s advance to force a short-yardage situation.

The coaches didn’t chase transfers because they already trust guys like Boetcher to be the pillars of the defense. That same belief has trickled down to rising talents like Dylan Williams and Brayden Platt. But if Dan Lanning hasn’t fully committed to playing Williams or Platt against Oklahoma State, Oregon is already brewing a backup plan behind the scenes. That is Jahlil Florence. Florence only saw action on special teams during last week’s win over Montana State. He played eight snaps on kickoff coverage last week. It’s that kind of insurance the Ducks love, guys who can step in without missing a beat.

How Dante Moore took charge

The Ducks absolutely smashed Montana State 59-13. But Dan Lanning’s focus was locked tight on Dante Moore. The guy now carrying the reins after backing up Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel last season. It was his first time starting under the bright lights of Autzen Stadium, and well, he passed the test with flying colors. Lanning didn’t hold back when he broke down Dante Moore’s

debut as Oregon’s starting quarterback last Saturday . “He did a great job there and was able to hit an angle route there to [Harris],” Lanning said.

This is called “sliding the protection,” and it’s a savvy move because it buys him the split-second he needs to stay clean in the pocket. Lanning added,

“But there were a lot of moments where the first read wasn’t there, and you see him going through the progression and getting to his second read. He took care of the ball, and there were very few ball-in-jeopardy type plays. I thought he made good decisions and looked very poised back there.” Moore often had defenders closing in fast.

Instead of forcing throws or panicking, he kept his eyes downfield, scanning and moving to his second or even third reads, watching a QB go through his progressions with confidence. That’s what fans want,