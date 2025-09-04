Dan Lanning Confirms Twin Injury Update After Oregon HC Clears Dante Moore Stance

It’s a midweek, post-practice kind of vibe in Eugene. The season’s barely begun, but injuries and reps are already at the forefront. Dan Lanning, head coach of the Oregon Ducks, gathered the media after practice and didn’t shy away from questions about his linebacker depth. The first official availability report dropped, and it felt like half the roster was on the radar. Devon Jackson was still wrestling with an injury from the start of fall camp. And don’t forget Evan Stewart. The dynamic wideout tore his patellar tendon in the spring and might miss the whole year. That’s arguably the biggest gut punch of them all.
But football’s never just about the guys missing, it’s about who’s still fighting to suit up. That’s when the spotlight turns sharply towards two such linebackers. Dylan Williams and Brayden Platt are in limbo. Their status was painted in that classic pre-game shade of “questionable.” Last Saturday’s game had fans buzzing with curiosity about those two. That’s why the ‘Are they good to go?’ becomes an unavoidable question for Lanning as he sits for the post-practice press conference on 3rd September.
The coaches didn’t chase transfers because they already trust guys like Boetcher to be the pillars of the defense. That same belief has trickled down to rising talents like Dylan Williams and Brayden Platt. But if Dan Lanning hasn’t fully committed to playing Williams or Platt against Oklahoma State, Oregon is already brewing a backup plan behind the scenes. That is Jahlil Florence. Florence only saw action on special teams during last week’s win over Montana State. He played eight snaps on kickoff coverage last week. It’s that kind of insurance the Ducks love, guys who can step in without missing a beat.
How Dante Moore took charge
The Ducks absolutely smashed Montana State 59-13. But Dan Lanning’s focus was locked tight on Dante Moore. The guy now carrying the reins after backing up Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel last season. It was his first time starting under the bright lights of Autzen Stadium, and well, he passed the test with flying colors. Lanning didn’t hold back when he broke down Dante Moore’sdebut as Oregon’s starting quarterback last Saturday. “He did a great job there and was able to hit an angle route there to [Harris],” Lanning said.
This is called “sliding the protection,” and it’s a savvy move because it buys him the split-second he needs to stay clean in the pocket. Lanning added,“But there were a lot of moments where the first read wasn’t there, and you see him going through the progression and getting to his second read. He took care of the ball, and there were very few ball-in-jeopardy type plays. I thought he made good decisions and looked very poised back there.” Moore often had defenders closing in fast.
Instead of forcing throws or panicking, he kept his eyes downfield, scanning and moving to his second or even third reads, watching a QB go through his progressions with confidence. That’s what fans want,and Moore delivered. After the game, Moore was candid about what’s next. He talked about staying focused on the next play and managing fatigue. Their next big test? Saturday against Oklahoma State, where the Ducks enter as dominant favorites.
