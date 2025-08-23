E.J. Warner’s NFL Legend Father Drops Personal Announcement Just Hours Before Son’s Fresno State Debut

From going undrafted in the NFL draft and spending his initial years in the Arena Football League, to leading the Louisville Cardinals in their first-ever Super Bowl run in 2009. NFL legend Kurt Warner’s journey has been nothing short of remarkable. And as one would expect, his son, Elijah ‘E.J.’ Warner, seems to be on the same path of excellence at Fresno State as the team goes against Kansas today. But before that happens, his father, Kurt Warner, has a big announcement to make.

Ever since Kurt Warner hung up his cleats in 2010, we have seen the legend contribute as an analyst on shows for the NFL Network. Be it NFL Total Access or NFL GameDay Morning, the former Cardinals QB has given his insights to each one of them. Moreover, from 2015 to 2021, Warner also dipped his toes in coaching part-time at E.J.’s school, Phoenix Brophy Prep. However, now, Warner wants to go full-time into the coaching world.

“I want to do it on my terms. I don’t want to work 60 hours a day. I don’t want it to take over my life, and I don’t want to miss my kids’ stuff that I’ve missed for so many years. Is that the perfect gig, being a consultant? I do personal training at my house, and other quarterback coaches will come and I’ll teach them and do seminars. I created my own teaching and coaching website,” Warner, 54, said to the Arizona Republic. However, it won’t be easy for a team to rope in Warner as their head coach.

Fresno State at UCLA Nov 30, 2024 Pasadena, California, USA UCLA Bruins wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer 3 tries to break free from Fresno State Bulldogs linebacker RL Miller 4 during the third quarter at Rose Bowl.

For Warner, balancing life with his wife and kids, watching his sons’ games, and having “great freedom” is something that he loves. So, the perfect head coaching job, according to Warner, will be the one where his sons, Kade and E.J., are also involved. “I always hold out that maybe the one chance to consult or to coach would be once he gets a head coaching job and calls Dad and says, ‘Hey Dad, will you be on my staff or will you do something with us?,’ that may be the first and perfect situation to dive into,” said Kurt Warner.

As for Kurt Warner’s son, E.J., he has an illustrious career in college football, as he led the AAC in passing yards in 2023, playing for Temple. That 3,076 yards was a program record, along with the player having a whopping 4 400+ yard games. But now, after transferring to Rice University and passing for 2,710 yards there last year, the player has transferred to Fresno State and has been named their QB1. But before E.J. lies the Kansas challenge. Can he overcome that and strengthen his name as a decent NFL prospect?

The Kansas game is a mounting challenge for E.J. Warner

Life after transferring to Fresno State wasn’t easy for E.J. Warner. For one, he was competing against Sacramento State transfer Carson Conklin and sophomore Jayden Mandal. But also, his high interception rate at Rice (13) and the program’s 4-8 record last season were a concern. That said, on August 11th, the battle ended, and the young Warner was named the QB1. “So proud of this young man… just keeps proving who he is!” wrote Kurt Warner on X. But against Kansas, it’s going to be a challenge.

“Fresno State has named veteran transfer E.J. Warner the team’s starting quarterback, and he’ll debut for Fresno in Week 0 at Kansas on Aug. 2,” wrote Pete Thamel on X. Kansas is a rising Big 12 program and is favored in the matchup by 12.5 points with a 50.5 point over/under. The Jayhawks also have a potent offense and the advantage of playing at Kansas Memorial Stadium, along with doubts about E.J. Warner adjusting at Fresno State.

Other games, like Boise State, could also give some trouble to Fresno State. However, overall, their schedule seems comparatively easier. Moreover, Fresno State has a promise of a solid defense that was third-fewest in yards allowed in the MWC last year. All in all, it looks like, apart from the Kansas and Boise State game, E.J. Warner would have plenty of opportunity to impress the NFL scouts.