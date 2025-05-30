EA CFB 26 Snub Goes Viral as Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick Nowhere to Be Found

What started as a virtual victory has now turned into a full-blown circus. We all know fans spent a long time waiting for the return of their CFB video games, and after last year’s EA Sports College Football 2025 success, the excitement for the ’26 season is raging high. As the game is going to release on July 10, there are going to be new features, and one among them is real-life head coaches in the game for the first time. But after the deluxe edition cover hit the internet, chaos broke loose. The entire Colorado and North Carolina fan base hit the roof as Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick didn’t make the poster. And that snub lit the fuse on both fan bases instantly.

This year is all about surprises. EA Sports makes history, featuring two electric young receivers on the standard edition cover of College Football 26: Alabama’s Ryan Williams and Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith. Both delivered stunning freshman seasons, becoming faces of the future and a symbol of the game’s evolution. This marks a clear generational shift—the future is now. The deluxe edition goes all out, showcasing a star-studded lineup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by All College Football (@allcfb) Expand Post

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Top coaches like Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State), Kirby Smart (Georgia), and James Franklin (Penn State) share the spotlight with current stars and legends including Ryan Day (Ohio State), Marcus Freeman (Notre Dame), Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Dan Lanning (Oregon), Reggie Bush, Tim Tebow, and Denard Robinson. This powerful image blends past greats and rising stars, a bold statement of the game’s legacy and exciting future. But what hurts the most is that Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick aren’t part of it, and All CFB IG gives fans a tough reality check, stating, “Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick are reportedly NOT in the new game.”

Well, we all know about Deion Sanders’ popularity pretty well. He isn’t just a head coach, but he’s also a businessman who’s been cashing in on the NIL wave. From a customized Moto Razr phone to a Nike shoe line, he’s proven himself to be a savvy entrepreneur. However, his history with EA Sports hasn’t been that great since last year. EA Sports may have missed a big opportunity by omitting Deion Sanders from their deluxe edition cover. Sanders, a prominent figure both on and off the field, hinted at a collaboration with EA last year in a Well Off Media interview, stating, “EA Sports, we do business,” indicating his interest.

However, that didn’t happen. Intriguingly, the deluxe cover still acknowledges the intense Colorado-Nebraska rivalry. A Nebraska fan in the artwork displays a “BEAT CU” license plate, a playful yet pointed dig at Colorado, highlighting the enduring fervor of this rivalry. But then, missing out on Bill Belichick is pretty shocking too. Knowing his 6-super bowl history and the kind of talent he is bringing to North Carolina. But here’s the twist: Bill Belichick’s last Madden appearance was in the 2001 release of Madden NFL 2002.

His absence stemmed from his non-membership in the NFL Coaches Association, which held the licensing rights for coach likenesses with EA Sports. Consequently, generic stand-in coaches represented the Patriots from Madden NFL 2003 through Madden NFL 25. While there’s a possibility of Belichick’s inclusion in EA Sports College Football 2026 due to differing licensing, his conspicuous absence from the game’s trailer has fueled speculation about his continued exclusion. Now, for both the coaches, EA’s 2026 future is a big question mark, and fans aren’t buying this move at all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Fans furious over Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick’s EA Sports snub

EA has generated more excitement than a complete reveal ever could. Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick’s absence from the deluxe edition cover has become the game’s narrative, sparking speculation, social media buzz, and fan theories. Their exclusion feels less like a mistake and more like a calculated plot twist. And this fan sums it up perfectly, saying, “It’s more of a storyline to NOT be in the game.

Given EA’s emphasis on real coaches—a first for the game—fans naturally expected the full coaching lineup. This fan didn’t mince words before laying out the frustration, “Why can’t we just have every head coach??.” Leaving out such high-profile coaches, especially from Power Five programs, undermines the game’s realism, prompting questions about licensing issues or internal decisions that prevent a truly complete lineup, despite this being the game’s most ambitious update yet.

“Yea, no chance Bill would agree. Why would prime not tho?” This fan followed a calculated approach on why Bill Belichick might not be interested, knowing his long-standing history of opting out of video game deals. But what about Deion Sanders? His life revolves around branding, media success, and a self-made empire built on grabbing attention. It looks like the deal either failed secretly or EA underestimated Prime’s value to the game.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then came this straight-up “???” This short but sharp comment reflects their confusion over EA’s rollout. The promised authenticity, star power, and deep dive into football culture are undermined by the absence of Sanders and Belichick. The lack of explanation fuels frustration, leaving even loyal fans wondering what EA’s up to.

Now, this fan suspects it’s money that’s creating this issue: They want paid, right?” Look, licensing coaches involve navigating personal brand rights, image usage, and individual contracts. Given Bill Belichick and Deion Sanders’ high profiles, their licensing fees were likely substantial. Now, let’s see if all this hype leads up to their ultimate involvement in the game or not.