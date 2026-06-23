EA Sports Solves Longtime Feud Between Rivals Ohio State & Penn State

The long-running debate over which stadium is the toughest place to play in college football has a new update. Last year, EA Sports ranked Tiger Stadium as the toughest place, followed by Beaver Stadium and Ohio Stadium. But this year, there’s an important change, one that can settle a debate in the Big 10.

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Despite their disappointing returns at home in the 2025 season, LSU still holds the top spot on the list of toughest places to go. The Tiger Stadium, of course, has its hype going. The night game, and so on and so forth. Unfortunately, it didn’t help the team when Texas A&M was embarrassing them right, left, and center. Maybe the crowd was part of it since the loss meant Brian Kelly is no longer the head coach.

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However, a key change is in second place. Penn State no longer holds that spot. Instead, Ohio Stadium has outranked Beaver Stadium this year. And it’s not just about having legendary venues on this list. You have to make the noise to intimidate the opponent. EA Sports thinks Ohio State does it better than Penn State. There goes the debate.

EA Sports didn’t give any reasons for the change, but looking back at how the Nittany Lions performed at home last year, it’s not really surprising. After starting the season 3-0, James Franklin’s team had the perfect opportunity to prove that they’re the real deal when they hosted Oregon in the White Out game. It was one of those occasions when Beaver Stadium gets a chance to be the 12th man. Not that night, though. The Ducks edged the Lions 30-24 in double overtime.

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But such losses can happen. You play a ranked opponent, and James Franklin coaches you; more often than not, you lose. But losing to Northwestern? At home? Such defeats cost jobs, and that’s exactly what happened. Penn State fired James Franklin. They lost another home game to Indiana.

On the other hand, we had Ohio Stadium. It was a fortress for Ryan Day’s team last season. A perfect 7-0 record, which started with a Game 1 win over Texas. The Buckeyes didn’t just win. They demolished every team. While the offense dominated, the defense refused to let them score. The Buckeye allowed just 7.4 points per home game. Six of their seven wins were by 28+ points. A deserved 2nd place by EA Sports ahead of Penn State.

Other teams on the top 25 list

After winning the championship, the Indiana Hoosiers and IU Stadium have also made the list, ranking as the 17th toughest stadium for road teams. Indiana’s trajectory changed after Curt Cignetti. They became an underdog story, and their stadium is now considered one of the toughest places to play.

Since Curt Cignetti arrived for the 2024 season, the Hoosiers haven’t lost a home game and own some notable wins: 56-7 over Nebraska (’24 season), 20-15 over Michigan (’24 season), 63-10 over No. 9 Illinois (’25 season), and 56-6 over UCLA (’25 season).

We can’t forget Autzen Stadium, which is feared by most teams to play in, No. 6 on the list, up three spots from last year. Even though it has a capacity of just 60,000, the atmosphere during home games becomes intense. However, the Ducks did lose to Indiana at home last year.