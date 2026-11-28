The ground beneath the Rose Bowl began to move before the first player had even stretched. Hours before No. 9 UCLA and No. 15 USC were scheduled to meet in one of the most anticipated crosstown showdowns in years, a preliminary magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck near Manhattan Beach and sent a clear message through the press box in Pasadena.

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Reporters covering the buildup felt the tremor in real time. The iconic stadium, already buzzing with the weight of a ranked Big Ten rivalry, suddenly had a different kind of energy running through it. No injuries or structural damage were reported, and the 12:30 p.m. PT kickoff remained on schedule. Still, the moment landed as an unmistakable California welcome for a game that already carried heavy stakes.

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“And an earthquake to start us off. Rose Bowl press box was fully shaking,” The Athletic reporter Ira Gorawara posted from the stadium, capturing the sudden jolt. Gorawara, a UCLA alum back at the Rose Bowl for the first time since graduating, had just written about how much he missed the place and how the tarps were finally off for rivalry day. The quake arrived almost on cue.

California Post reporter Ben Bolch was equally direct. “Big earthquake at the Rose Bowl. Press box is shaking,” he wrote. Moments later he added that it was “5.2 or thereabouts, centered near Manhattan Beach.”

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The United States Geological Survey later pegged the preliminary magnitude at 4.7, located roughly six to seven miles off the coast of Manhattan Beach at a depth of about 5.6 miles. At least two aftershocks followed. California’s Office of Emergency Services issued an alert noting the event and reminding residents to “Drop. Cover. Hold On,” while confirming there was no tsunami threat.

The earthquake was initially reported as a magnitude 5.2 before being downgraded to a 4.7, then later upgraded to 5.0. The timing amplified everything.

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UCLA entered the day at 10-1 and ranked No. 9 in the College Football Playoff rankings. A win would clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game and keep the Bruins firmly in the playoff conversation under first-year head coach Bob Chesney.

USC, at 8-3 and ranked No. 15, arrived looking to spoil the party and quiet a season that has fallen short of early expectations. The game was the only matchup between CFP top-15 teams on the slate, and ticket sales had surged. Chesney had told fans earlier in the week that 75,000 to 80,000 people were expected, with the tarps coming off the upper sections of the Rose Bowl for the first time in a while.

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For those inside the stadium, the quake was more than a brief interruption. One reply to Gorawara’s post simply read, “The Earth is literally shaking for this game.” Others noted that the press box, perched high in the historic venue, made the shaking especially noticeable.

The Rose Bowl, opened in 1922, has withstood plenty of seismic activity over the decades, but any tremor hours before a high-profile game draws extra attention. Officials conducted the usual post-event checks, and with no reported damage, preparations continued without interruption.

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College football has its own history with “earthquake games,” though those usually refer to the seismic readings created by fans jumping in unison after a big play. LSU’s 1988 upset of Auburn produced the most famous example when the crowd’s reaction registered on a nearby seismograph.

Ohio State and Utah researchers have also measured “fan quakes” at their stadiums during rivalry games. Saturday’s event was different. It was a genuine natural earthquake arriving before kickoff, felt across parts of Los Angeles County and reaching the Rose Bowl roughly 25 miles from the epicenter.

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The crosstown rivalry itself needs little introduction. USC and UCLA have met nearly 100 times, with the Victory Bell changing hands after each game. Since both programs joined the Big Ten, the stakes have only grown.

This year’s edition carried particular weight for UCLA, which has undergone a rapid turnaround under Chesney after years of inconsistency. The Bruins lost their undefeated record the previous week in a triple-overtime defeat at Michigan, and quarterback Ty Dieffenbach entered the week questionable with a hip injury. USC, meanwhile, has been inconsistent despite flashes of talent under Lincoln Riley.