Easter Special: Why Deion Sanders Surrendered to Jesus

Easter means more to Deion Sanders than just a Sunday, because it represents his own survival. Back in 1997, at the absolute height of his fame, he was quietly suffocating, but Coach Prime’s journey from an attempt to end his life to finding peace perfectly mirrors the holiday’s theme of rebirth.

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It was in the ‘90s when Deion Sanders was at his peak. He was enjoying the status of being the only player to appear in both a Super Bowl and a World Series as a two-sport player. He had everything from flash, fame, and money; he was Prime Time. And yet, when he revisited that phase in a 2024 conversation, he showed the world how all that glitters is not gold.

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“Hell! I was kissing hell,” Deion Sanders confessed. “I was making love to hell. I was adopted by hell. I was going through hell at the height of everything. I was winning Super Bowls, playing in World Series, doing my thing, but had no peace, no joy. Didn’t feel like anyone loved me but my kids. The only thing that I felt like was real and authentic and loved me because they’re the only one who knew me.”

Deion Sanders was drowning in success, living a life many can only dream about. But behind that flashy lifestyle people saw on the surface, he painted the picture in a way only he could.

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“You could sleep in the bed with two and three women, and nobody’s satisfied,” he said. “You got a hundred suits. You can’t cover up the pain. You’ve got three, four, five hundred pairs of shoes. You can’t take a step in the right direction. You’ve got nine to ten cars in the driveway. You ain’t going nowhere. You got a 15,000 square foot house, but you ain’t got a home.”

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So how does a man who owns everything feel like he has nothing? In Deion Sanders’ life, there’s a cliff that changed everything. The turning point came in 1997 as he was alone in a car at rock bottom. He had just driven off a cliff, literally. It was a 30/40-foot drop that could end lives, not redefine them. But somehow, he walked away with no major injuries, but just one major realization. At the bottom of that cliff, he said he finally stopped fighting. No more running.

“Shortly after that, I just had to come to the Lord with my hands up and say, ‘I’m done. I can’t do it anymore. You got me. I give up. God, you take me,’” he said.

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That surrender wasn’t weakness, but rather, it was the first honest move he’d made in years. His divorce from Carolyne Chambers was part of what drove him to that cliff. At one point, he admitted the only people he felt truly loved by were his kids. And when life circumstances pulled even that stability away, it broke him. And that’s when the suicidal thoughts crept in, but he quickly realized something else.

“It has to be something bigger than you that you’re working for, that you’re living for,” he said. “‘Cause if it’s all about you, you’ve already lost.”

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After understanding what it cost him to believe that, it’s mind-opening. Now, let’s fast-forward to the version of Deion Sanders today.

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Deion Sanders rises from survival to purpose

The sunglasses, the cowboy hat, and the swag are all still there. But the foundation underneath it is completely different now as seen during his bladder cancer battle last year. In a 40-minute press conference, he mentioned God dozens of times because that’s genuinely how he processes life now. And when doctors confirmed he had beaten cancer, Deion Sanders doubled down on gratitude.

“It has been a tremendous journey, and I’m truly thankful that God is so good,” he said.

He said it once, then again, and again. Even today, Deion Sanders hasn’t separated his faith from his coaching. From Hallow partnerships to openly discussing prayer routines, he’s turned Colorado into a platform where belief, discipline, and identity come together.

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Even his recent collaboration with names like Mark Wahlberg and Chris Pratt during a Lent prayer challenge was about consistency, with forty days of prayer leading up to Easter. The man who once had everything and felt nothing is now telling people to “turn it over to Jesus.” And whether you agree with Deion Sanders or not, you can’t ignore the transformation.