Ed Orgeron Announces Clear Preference Between Coaching NFL & College Football After Clearing Feelings on $17.1M LSU Exit

Ed Orgeron knows what it feels like to reach the mountain top and how quickly it can all slip away. After four decades in coaching, the former LSU HC has been away from the sidelines since 2021. His run with the Tigers abruptly ended just two years after delivering a national championship. Now, nearly four years later, Orgeron admits the “itch” to return is growing stronger. In an appearance on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast, Orgeron shared, “I think it’s time. I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now. It’s been four years since I’ve been out. I’m getting the itch again.”

Ed feels the timing might be right to dive back in and rekindle the passion that first drew him to the game. In a recent interview on the Chuck & Bo Show, when asked whether he wants to return to college football or try the NFL, Orgeron was straightforward. “I want to win… That’s nothing like it,” Ed said. “When you get back and you’ve been out a while, you’ve got to see the lay of the land, man. You’ve got to see what’s best for you, what’s out there. You know, obviously, being a head coach in college would be my goal, but not necessarily.” Ed emphasized that CFB is where his heart is after spending the bulk of his career there.

But he also added, “I’m not ruling out the NFL, but I really like college. I spent a lot of my years there, and I think that’s where I’m heading.” Do you remember LSU 2019? Orgeron’s coaching acumen was on full display that season, when LSU was near unstoppable. They went for a perfect 15-0, sweeping the SEC Championship. And also capping it off with a dominant victory over Clemson in the National Championship game. It was powered by Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow and lethal playmakers like Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

This group dominated and set records on their way to the NFL draft, with LSU producing 14 draft picks in 2020 alone, five of them in the first round. This volume of NFL-ready talent coming from one college team was unprecedented and speaks volumes about Orgeron’s eye for talent. On top of that, Orgeron has one year of NFL experience, working for Sean Payton on the New Orleans Saints’ 2008 staff. And if the NFL opportunity is there, the Raiders are a viable landing spot with Pete Carroll as the coach. And if his destination is the NCAA, in that case, the resume is bright and clear. In fact, Orgeron’s overall record at LSU was 45-14. But where can his destination in the NCAA be?

Orgeron’s ties to Louisiana run deep, and over the past several months, he’s made multiple visits to Tulane. His elder son, Tyler, is on the coaching staff there. On the other hand, Tulane’s program is on the rise, too. Analysts like Tim Brando are already touting Tulane as the top Group of Five team ready to make a real run in the College Football Playoff scene. That adds up to Orgeron’s “I want to win” dream. Then on the list is Ole Miss. Orgeron has deep roots there, having been the head coach from 2005 to 2007, and he shares a long-standing relationship with Lane Kiffin, who coached at Ole Miss and USC with Orgeron’s involvement.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Then there’s Miami. It’s a connection dating back to Orgeron’s stint as their defensive line coach from 1988 to 1992. With Miami’s aggressive recruiting goals in South Florida and Coach O’s strong ties there, a return to the Hurricanes, even as an assistant or position coach, seems plausible. USC is another intriguing potential spot, given Orgeron’s interim head coach stint in 2013 and ties to the program’s recruiting pipeline from Louisiana. While a permanent head coach role at USC might not be likely, his unique personality and recruiting clout could appeal to Lincoln Riley in an assistant capacity. Lastly, Texas could also be a landing spot, marking a new chapter for Orgeron with no direct previous coaching ties.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Ed Orgeron reflects on his LSU exit

If Ed Orgeron has done so much for the Tigers, then what led to his exit? While Brian Kelly said that when he arrived, “the bar was really low relative to what the standards were,” Orgeron took a different view on the Pardon My Take podcast. He finally set the record straight about his exit from LSU and that hefty $17.1 million buyout that came with it. Orgeron opened up about the whole situation with his trademark positivity and resilience.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m a positive guy,” he said. “I’m never going to let people know they got me. You know what I mean? And deep down inside, I may be hurting. I may be burning. We don’t show it. Have a saying, big chest, and big eyes, we look forward. We work through adversity, and we keep on going.” He knows the standards at LSU are sky-high. “We don’t do 5-5 at LSU,” as the athletic director bluntly put it. And even though the team’s performance dipped after their historic 2019 national championship season, Orgeron fully accepted that reality.

About that $17 million pay-off? Coach O explained it like a champ. “I understand the standards at LSU, Ed said. I get it. We weren’t meeting the standards that we were supposed to meet. Give me $17 million to walk out the door, good luck. I’m still getting paid [by] LSU.” The payout, which came after LSU decided to part ways with him during the 2021 season following a 6-6 year, was part of a contract that promised a buyout if he was let go without cause. This financial cushion gave him some peace of mind after an emotional exit.