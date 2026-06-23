Ed Orgeron Called Michael Irvin to Help LSU Recruit; But He Poaches Their Target For Miami

Ed Orgeron might have thought he was making a smart recruiting move. But he may have accidentally handed Miami a win, and he learned a lesson the funny way. The lesson: never put a top prospect on FaceTime with Michael Irvin unless you’re sure you want that kid wearing orange and green.

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The story surfaced recently when Michael Irvin was recounting a conversation involving his longtime friend Ed Orgeron, who returned to LSU this year as a special assistant to recruiting and defense. Coach O was working on relationships, making calls, and selling a vision. And he decided to call the playmaker.

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“I love Coach O. He was at Miami,” Michael Irvin recalled via his podcast. “He called me the other day with a top recruit. Now he’s at LSU… He calls me, ‘Michael!’ You know that voice he has. He’s like, ‘I got somebody here, he’s a star. He gonna be a star.’”

Orgeron was not calling Irvin by accident. He knew Irvin still carried a real pull with Miami players and recruits, because Irvin had long been more than a face in the stands. Around Miami, he has acted as an unofficial host, a mentor, and a loud selling point for the program.

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Then Ed Orgeron put the recruit on FaceTime, and things got awkward. Michael Irvin was staring at a future star while Coach O was trying to recruit the kid to LSU. The Hall of Famer, who’s an ardent supporter and ambassador of his alma mater, knew how bad that looked.

“I hope they didn’t do no screenshot,” Irvin joked. “I don’t want nobody to see no screenshot of me and this dude talkin’, and you coach, and you recruitin’ him for LSU.”

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That is what made Irvin such a tempting call for Orgeron. He is not just a former Hurricane. He is one of the rare alumni whose voice can still make a recruit listen, and Miami has leaned on that kind of presence for years.

Michael Irvin said he resisted the urge to pitch Miami directly. Ed Orgeron and Irvin are connected through the legendary Miami culture of the late 1980s and early 1990s. Their friendship has survived decades. But friendships only go so far when recruiting enters the conversation.

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“I couldn’t say anything to Coach O, but that’s my guy,” he added. “But man, when he puttin’ on FaceTime, I wanted to try to sell the kid. You know, he was recruitin’ for LSU. So I didn’t do it. But I read it in the paper two days later, the kid flipped to Miami, anyway. He got my subliminal.”

And that’s how the recruiting story turned into a classic Michael Irvin story. Still, none of this should surprise anyone. Irvin has never hidden his soft corner for Miami. In fact, he might be the most active alumnus in college football today. When highly touted Colorado OT Jordan Seaton entered the transfer portal in January, he openly tried steering him toward Coral Gables, even though it meant an awkward situation with Deion Sanders.

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“If you are going to leave my boy Deion Sanders, you might as well come and see his boy,” he posted on social media, making a public pitch for Miami.

Seaton even responded with: “Meet me up there.” The exchange made everyone believe Miami could land him. But then, the OT committed to LSU instead. Still, whenever his alma mater enters a recruitment, Michael Irvin gives his all.

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Michael Irvin loves what Mario Cristobal is building

Irvin treats every Miami game as if still wearing pads, sprinting sidelines, and jumping celebrations.

“If Hurricane alums are asking players to be fully committed, then those alums have to show how committed they are as well,” he said.

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The relationship between the two stretches back nearly four decades, dating to the head coach’s own recruitment. Michael Irvin also showed his belief in the head coach.

“I do all this for our coach,” he said. “Mario Cristobal sacrificed for this, and we all have to follow him. We will follow him right to heaven, to that championship. He’s the one to get us there.”

So, Coach O may have called Michael Irvin, hoping to help LSU land a star. Instead, he got a reminder. When Miami’s most famous cheerleader gets involved, even recruiting battles can take on a life of their own.