Ed Orgeron Gets Immediate Recruiting Assignment as LSU Goes All-In to Flip Elite SEC Commit

Sure, Lane Kiffin is targeting elite recruits, but he is also working immensely hard to build a strong and attractive program. That is especially important as the LSU Tigers currently hold the nation’s No. 1 transfer portal class. Kiffin is now pushing hard to bring in top high school talent for the 2027 class. Adding to the momentum, the team recently brought former LSU coach Ed Orgeron onto the staff, and now the two are working to flip a major Vanderbilt linebacker commit.

The head coach is pushing hard to land elite 2027 linebacker Omarii Sanders. Vanderbilt first got Sanders’ commitment back in November after signing the talented player from Nashville, FRA. Even though Sanders is still committed to Vanderbilt, many SEC schools continue trying to convince him to join their programs instead.

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LSU recently joined the recruiting battle after offering him a scholarship earlier this month. On Thursday, Sanders shared on social media that he plans to take an official visit to Baton Rouge during the weekend of June 12. He was originally supposed to visit Texas A&M that same weekend, but he changed his schedule and decided to visit LSU instead. And with Ed Orgeron joining as a special assistant for recruiting and defense, this is where his role becomes crucial.

This is also major news for Sanders, as he will not only get a mentor on defense but also someone who can develop him into a solid player. As his track record shows, Ed Orgeron has worked with players like K’Lavon Chaisson and Warren Sapp.

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They also have Blake Baker, LSU’s defensive coordinator, who has already proven he can develop talented linebackers during his time at LSU. He helped turn Damone Clark into an All-American linebacker. Lane Kiffin has also added Chris Kiffin as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. Overall, the staff looks strong and ready to make an impact.

Moving on, Tennessee will host Omarii Sanders for an official visit on June 5, while Vanderbilt continues to work hard to keep him committed. Vanderbilt also plans to bring him back for another official visit later this month. Even though Sanders is visiting other schools like LSU and Tennessee, he mentioned earlier this year that Vanderbilt is still his favorite.

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“I’m still committed to Vandy and love the staff,” Sanders said to Rivals’ Greg Biggins. “Coach Lea is a phenomenal coach, and I love the scheme fit for me. I play the star position, which is king of a hybrid between safety and linebacker, and I’m excited to go through the process.”

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This clearly shows that Sanders is pretty set on Vanderbilt, and he might just evaluate other teams and move back to them. However, if he decides to move to LSU, he will have a chance to start immediately, as there’s still no linebacker commit in the class. That’s exactly why he is also Lane Kiffin and the team’s first choice.

However, Lane Kiffin isn’t putting all his hopes on one player.

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Lane Kiffin is eyeing another major recruit

The 51-year-old continues building the LSU Tigers’ future with aggressive recruiting moves, as the Tigers now target 2027 Aden Starling following the Pearland Shadow Creek wide receiver’s decommitment from Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday.

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Starling originally committed to Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs in December, but his recruitment has reopened after months of visits to other schools. According to Rivals recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman, the decommitment did not surprise many people in recruiting circles.

LSU Tigers quickly emerged as one of the top programs pursuing Aden Starling after he reopened his recruitment. The Arkansas Razorbacks are also heavily in the mix, while Ole Miss and Kentucky Wildcats remain involved. Starling recently visited both LSU and Arkansas, boosting each program’s chances. Lane Kiffin’s track record of developing wide receivers could become a major factor in the race for the Texas prospect.

His production makes him a solid option for Kiffin. Last year, he finished the season with 31 catches for 405 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games, and also averaged 13.1 yards per catch. With Omarii Sanders and Aden Starling both on the radar, it will be interesting to see whether Kiffin can bring them to the LSU Tigers.