Ed Orgeron Has Left LSU in a Vicious Cycle as New Contract Announced

After leading LSU to a 2019 national championship season, Ed Orgeron couldn’t repeat the performance over the next two seasons. A combination of on-field struggles and off-field controversies led the Tigers to move on from Orgeron despite his $17 million buyout. In a dramatic twist, the former head coach has returned to Baton Rouge, and his contract with the program reveals a detail hard to escape.

Interestingly, LSU has been paying Orgeron since 2015. That trend is set to continue in 2026 with the new contract in Lane Kiffin’s staff. In 2015, Orgeron joined LSU as a D-line coach. In 2021, LSU fired the head coach with a buyout, and that payment was split into 18 installments. He got his final $426K payment last December. Upon his return, he signed an eight-month, $100K contract, finalized on May 21, 2026.

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Therefore, the Tigers have been paying him for 12 years. His tenure at LSU had a 51–20 overall record. After joining as defensive line coach, he was named interim head coach in 2016, following the firing of Les Miles after four games into the season. In that role, Orgeron led the team to a 6-2 record to close out the season.

And while fans wanted big-name hires, the program gave Orgeron the permanent job with a team-friendly 5-year, $17.5 million contract. After 9-win and 10-win seasons in his first two years at Baton Rouge, Orgeron led the program to a historic national championship with a perfect 15-0 season in 2019. Following that, LSU rewarded him with a 6-year, $42M contract extension in January 2020.

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However, that season, the Tigers plummeted to 5–5, and he finished out a 6–6 campaign in 2021. And many would have assumed that his story at LSU was over with his firing. But thanks to his long association with Lane Kiffin during their time together at USC and Tennessee, Orgeron is back at the program as a special assistant to recruiting and defense.

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Before returning to Baton Rouge, he spent four years away from coaching. He wanted to enjoy his retirement by traveling and spending time with his children. So now, is the reason for his hiring only familiarity, or is it also his experience?

Why did LSU rehire Ed Orgeron?

Following the firing of Orgeron’s successor, Brian Kelly, LSU brought in Lane Kiffin as the new head coach. Kiffin’s connection with Orgeron runs deep. At USC, these two worked under head coach Pete Carroll, and they helped build the mid-2000s USC dynasty.

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Then, in 2009, when Kiffin became Tennessee’s head coach, he hired Orgeron as the recruiting coordinator and defensive line coach. In 2010, when Kiffin landed his head coaching job at USC, Orgeron followed him.

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Now, they reunite again in Baton Rouge. But this familiarity is not the sole reason for hiring Orgeron. Kiffin brought him in to exploit his unmatched recruiting relationships in Louisiana.

Since the NCAA permits LSU staffers to go on the road for recruiting, the Louisiana native’s arrival can help the program in recruiting momentum. Orgeron’s goal is to ensure LSU’s elite in-state talent stays home.