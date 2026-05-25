Ed Orgeron is Reportedly Married Again; Informs the Mover Who Broke His LSU Reappointment News

Rumors of Coach O’s return to Baton Rouge didn’t emerge from insiders. Instead, they started swirling after a mover accidentally let the news slip, and the internet immediately turned it into a joke. Considering how controversial Orgeron’s exit from LSU felt at the time, most fans brushed it off as another wild offseason rumor. But as it turns out, it was no fluke. LSU stunned the college football world when Orgeron made his return.

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Now, the same mover who first broke that story has also revealed another update involving Orgeron, and the fans are all ears. After a messy divorce with his ex-wife, Kelly Orgeron, Ed has reportedly tied the knot with his fiancée, Brandy Nicole.

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“I also talked with Ed today. He’s getting back into coaching. He’s also remarried, to a very attractive lady named Brandy. I literally have their stuff in my truck and trailer right now,” read the conversation on Reddit between a mover and a person named Doug Fluties Mullet.

These speculations are also on the verge of coming true, as, without any proper announcement of their marriage, Coach O posted on X in May 2026, “Happy Birthday to My Beautiful wife Brandy Nicole!!!” He has been particular about how he addresses Brandy, and since 2023, he has called her “my fiancée.” It was only two weeks ago that Coach O referred to Nicole as his ‘wife.’ We couldn’t independently verify the exact date they were married.

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Ed announced his engagement with Brandy Nicole with a tweet showing off his future bride’s new engagement ring in May of 2023. “Had a great night with my fiancé, Brandy Nicole!” read the announcement by coach O.

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Nicole, 32, and Coach O have always been open about their relationship in public. Fans have spotted the couple together at several events and public appearances, making them an increasingly familiar duo in the spotlight. Orgeron himself has also embraced the attention, frequently sharing moments with Nicole on social media. They also showed up together to support Coach O’s sons, Parker, Tyler, and Cody, as each followed in their father’s footsteps and pursued careers in college football coaching.

“Brandy Nicole and I are having a blast watching Parker, Cody, and Tyler’s Teams Play !!! Go Canes, Go Bears, Go Wave !!!!” read the post by proud Coach O on Instagram.

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This would be his 3rd wedding after a very public and messy divorce from his ex-wife, Kelly Orgeron.

Wedding bells for Coach O after a messy Divorce

After 23 years of marriage, Coach O filed for divorce in 2020 in East Baton Rouge Parish Family Court. What was supposed to be a simple divorce turned into a five-year battle after Ed departed from the LSU Tigers, significantly delaying the process. The Louisiana Supreme Court ruled Friday that former LSU coach Ed Orgeron owes his ex-wife, Kelly, nearly half of the buyout he received from the school.

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In a 5-2 ruling, the court awarded Kelly Orgeron $8.13 million from the buyout, finding that she and Ed were still married when he signed his contract extension with the LSU Tigers in January 2020. LSU rewarded Orgeron with the new deal shortly after he led the Tigers through an undefeated 2019 season and a College Football Playoff National Championship run.

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Ed Orgeron filed for divorce just six weeks after signing the extension, although the school’s board did not officially approve the contract until after divorce proceedings had already started. When the LSU Tigers later fired Orgeron, the school paid him nearly $17 million under his buyout agreement.