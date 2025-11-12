Ed Orgeron May Have to Drop Oregon State as ACC Coach Confirms Strong Interest

Ed Orgeron made headlines in late October when he publicly expressed interest in the Oregon State head coaching vacancy. He positioned himself as potentially the biggest name the Beavers could realistically attract. But as Oregon State’s search has progressed into November, Orgeron’s name has cooled off considerably. Now, a new candidate with deep ties to the program has emerged as the frontrunner.​

Nick Rolovich has officially entered the conversation. And according to a source who spoke to The Oregonian, the current Cal senior offensive assistant is very interested in the Oregon State job. At 46 years old, Rolovich brings a sharp offensive mind and a unique personality. He led Hawaii to a 10-win season in 2019 before Washington State hired him away.

During his four-year tenure with the Rainbow Warriors from 2016-2019, Rolovich compiled a 28-27 record and took the program to three bowl games. It culminated in a breakthrough 2019 season where Hawaii went 10-5 and beat BYU in the Hawaii Bowl. That 2019 squad earned Rolovich Mountain West Coach of the Year honors. His Run and Shoot offense averaged 338.0 passing yards per game (fifth nationally) and 471.0 yards of total offense (13th in the FBS).

The issue, of course, is what happened at Washington State. Rolovich was let go midseason during the 2021 season. The case was controversial. He had refused to comply with the state of Washington’s COVID-19 vaccination mandate for state employees. He claimed a religious exemption that was ultimately denied. Before he was fired, he was one of the highest-paid public employees in Washington, with a $3.1 million salary.

That baggage still follows Rolovich four years later. But those around college football still view him as someone who can be a successful head coach in the right situation and respect his ability to innovate offensively. His record at Washington State before the firing was 5-6. Hardly the stuff of a legend. But even if his head coaching career came to an end in an unfortunate manner, the talent he demonstrated throughout his Hawaii tenure was undeniable. Now, he’s in a sweet position to land the Oregon State job.

Meanwhile, Ed Orgeron’s candidacy has faded as Oregon State has narrowed its focus. On3’s Pete Nakos reported in early November that while Ed Orgeron’s interest remains genuine, “his name has cooled off in recent weeks.” And he’s “seemingly no longer being viewed as in the mix at this time.” That’s a stunning reversal for a coach who won a national championship just six years ago. He possesses the recruiting prowess that could theoretically transform Oregon State into a Group of Five powerhouse.

As interviews ramp up in the coming weeks, it appears Rolovich has leapfrogged Ed Orgeron in the pecking order, leaving Coach O on the outside looking in at yet another head coaching opportunity.​

Coach O’s heart is still in Baton Rouge

While Orgeron has made Oregon State his public focus in recent weeks, his first love remains LSU. When asked on ESPN’s “Unsportsmanlike” radio show in late October if he’d return to Baton Rouge following Brian Kelly’s firing, Ed Orgeron didn’t hesitate. “Oh, I’d love to, are you kidding me? I’m one phone call away. I just gotta get in my truck. I’ll be there today.”

It’s a romantic notion. The Louisiana native who grew up in Larose, rooting for the Tigers, won them a national championship in 2019 with a perfect 15-0 season. He still owns a home in Baton Rouge, as he waits on getting a second chance to lead his dream program. But the reality is far more complicated. Orgeron mutually parted ways with LSU after going 11-11 over his final two seasons in 2020 and 2021, and Kelly was hired specifically because the administration wanted to move in a different direction.

Orgeron even went so far as to say he’d consider returning as an assistant coach if Kiffin gets the LSU job, saying “I love LSU. I still got my home in Baton Rouge. I loved when I was coaching for coach [Les] Miles being the defensive line coach. I love the Tigers, and if I’m getting back into coaching, for sure I’d consider it. No doubt.” That willingness to take a step back to a position coach role speaks to both Orgeron’s desperation to get back into football and his genuine affection for LSU.