Ed Orgeron Returns to LSU In New Avatar After Life-Threatening Infection Kept Him Hospitalized for 18 Days

LSU will need every ounce of support when it walks into Oxford for the Magnolia Bowl. Lane Kiffin’s return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium has already turned this rivalry into a powder keg, with Ole Miss having won three straight meetings at home in the last six years.

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But amid the chaos comes an emotional boost: Ed Orgeron is back around the Tigers after a health scare.

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“Good news. @LSUfootball Ed Orgeron is back at the LSU football facility. Walking with a cane. Wearing compression socks on both legs. Taking the doctor’s advice after a long stay in the hospital, north of a week. Taking care of himself and not coaching right now,” wrote New Orleans journalist Kaare Johnson on her X handle.

Concerns over Ed Orgeron’s health first emerged in August, when he had to step away from LSU practice after feeling unwell. Lane Kiffin, who brought Orgeron back to LSU in May 2026 as a special assistant for recruiting and defense, urged him to return home and focus on his recovery.

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Soon after, it was revealed that Orgeron was battling sepsis, a severe and potentially life-threatening infection, and he spent 18 days in the hospital.

Since then, Orgeron has remained away from the LSU building, missing fall camp and the Tigers’ first two games. On September 14, Kiffin confirmed that Orgeron was dealing with a serious health situation while making it clear that he wanted to respect his privacy.

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Now, after weeks away from the team, his return has brought a moment of relief for those who have been waiting to see him back around LSU.

“He’s doing better,” Kiffin said, according to an X post by Jacques Doucet of WAFB. “It was a little bit scary. I’m not going to get into any details with that. But he’s doing better. He’s still not all the way back. He just means a lot to me; we’ve just been through a lot.”

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Kiffin and Orgeron go back a long way, even before either of them worked together at LSU.

Back in 2019, Orgeron’s tenure at LSU delivered a National Championship and a 51–20 record across six seasons, highlighting the impact he had on the program. Given Kiffin’s long-standing personal relationship with the coach, he brought him back to LSU because he believed his experience and recruiting ability could help strengthen the Tigers’ push for a championship this season.

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His return to the team was a major boost for an LSU program that has undergone significant changes since last season. With a new coaching staff in place, the Tigers have brought more than 60 players onto the roster.

LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry explained Orgeron’s importance to the revamped team during an interview on June 30, highlighting the energy and guidance he brings to the program.

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“I think Lane coming here, having that relationship with O (Ed Orgeron), I think that’s so important to have O in this building and the excitement and energy he brings. I think O helps a lot with the external part of it, especially with new coaches, new people. We’re fortunate to keep the defensive staff here. In light of those guys, O was hired here. So, that was good to make that transition with those guys and be here,” said Ausberry.

Now the question is, will he be coaching his team with the season already underway? Well, that question is yet to be answered. But his presence on the field showcases that he lives by his own words. He once joked that he would rather lay down his life on the field than anywhere else.