Ed Orgeron Sends Powerful 3-Word Message to Lane Kiffin After Joining Him at LSU

LSU fired Ed Orgeron in 2021, just 21 months after he led the Tigers to a 2019 national championship season, triggering a $17 million buyout. Since being fired, the former head coach has been away from coaching for 4 years. However, Orgeron’s fortunes changed when LSU hired Lane Kiffin to replace Brian Kelly. The new head coach brought back Orgeron to Baton Rouge, and he couldn’t be happier about it.

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“Leadership is key!!!” Orgeron wrote in a post on Monday, June 1, sharing a picture of him standing in front of a banner reading “Here Come the Tigers.”

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Orgeron knows all about what it takes to be a Tiger. At the same time, he understands the expectations that come with being at a powerhouse like LSU. The connection between Kiffin and Orgeron goes way back to their time together at USC under Pete Carroll in 2001. Then, in 2009, when Kiffin became Tennessee’s head coach, Orgeron joined his staff in Knoxville. However, in 2010, Kiffin returned to USC as a head coach, and Ed Orgeron followed him. Considering this familiarity, many thought their relationship was the reason behind their reunion.

But the new LSU head coach knows the potential of the former LSU head coach as a recruiting coordinator. That’s why he hired Orgeron as LSU’s special assistant for recruiting and defense.

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Across a 35-year career, his defensive units helped Miami capture two national titles in 1989 and 1991. Then, he mentored legendary NFL DLs like Shaun Cody, Warren Sapp, Kenechi Udeze, and Cortez Kennedy. In 2004, Orgeron received the National Recruiter of the Year award. However, his elite eye for identifying real talent wasn’t limited to the Trojans. At LSU, he recruited three-star talent like Damien Lewis, Justin Jefferson, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire and developed them into early-round NFL draft picks.

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“He [Ed Orgeron] brings us tremendous value with his ability to recruit elite players nationally, but especially the impact he can have for us recruiting the great state of Louisiana. Coach O understands my expectations and commitment to being a championship program,” said Kiffin about Orgeron’s recruiting talent.

Orgeron’s last tenure at Baton Rouge started when he joined Les Miles as a D-line coach. After Miles was fired, he was promoted to interim head coach. In a short span, Orgeron managed to galvanize the team, prompting the program to give him a full-time gig when the likes of Jimbo Fisher were in contention. The decision did wonders for the Tigers as Orgeron led the program to a 15-0 record and a national championship in 2019.

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But in 2020 and 2021, LSU didn’t see that level of success, and several off-field setbacks led to his firing. However, his arrival is paying off in dividends for Kiffin and LSU.

Ed Orgeron’s appointment gets Urban Meyer’s approval

Meyer, the former Ohio State head coach, has firsthand experience with Orgeron recruiting one of his players. Joe Burrow spent three years in Meyer’s system, but due to the depth in the QB room, he couldn’t get enough playing time. As a result, he transferred to LSU. However, that decision didn’t come easily, as the Heisman winner initially wanted to play for Cincinnati. But Orgeron persisted, even going to the extent of getting Burrow 15 pounds of crawfish he liked.

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And with Orgeron, it’s not just about the transfers he can target. Louisiana is a hotbed of elite high-school prospects, and no one understands it better than the former LSU head coach. Even Urban Meyer acknowledged it when he commented on his return to Baton Rouge.

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“One of the best out there,” Meyer said about Orgeron. “When Ed Orgeron got his hands on you, that was a tough get. This is also about Louisiana. When I was a head coach at Florida, we played in Louisiana, got to the dance floor with a great player, and then he wouldn’t come. So, I said enough. I’m not flying into Louisiana again. I’m good. There are enough good players around Georgia and Florida.”