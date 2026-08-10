Ed Orgeron Struggles to Shrug Off LSU Coaching Role At Son’s Wedding: “You Did Some Recruiting!”

From players and coaches to fans and analysts, football has such an imposing effect that it quickly spreads into every aspect of the lives of those who participate in it. Even at his son’s wedding ceremony, where the only ball is meant to be the dance ball, Ed Orgeron, the LSU Tigers’ special assistant to recruiting and defense, could not resist the urge to spill out some football lingo in respect to his new role at Baton Rouge.

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Former LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron was extremely pumped up at the wedding of his son, Parker Orgeron, and Andie Flanigan. His joy knew no limits, and he stole the show in a viral Instagram video with his life-of-the-party countenance. Orgeron never missed a moment to offer a compliment or make a comment that thrilled those around him. On seeing the bride in her beautiful, strapless, white ball gown, an impressed Orgeron was filled with amazement as he told his son,

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“You did good, son. You did some recruiting.”

In the viral video posted by the bride, Coach Orgeron was indirectly communicating how immersed he is in football. Having spent more than half of his 65 years in the business, it comes as no surprise. He began the journey 42 years ago as a graduate assistant at Northwestern State after ending his collegiate career at the program. And over the years, he has had stops at McNeese State, Arkansas, Miami, Nicholls State, Syracuse, USC, Ole Miss, the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee, and most prominently, LSU.

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While he commended his son for bringing in a five-star recruit to the family, he had direct conversations with the recruit to express his delight and how pleased he was to welcome her into the family. But even that came with some football vocabulary, as Orgeron brought the family together.

“Almost, almost Mrs. Orgeron. Group head, bu-t. One team, one heartbeat,” he said.

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Again, Orgeron was the main face in another scene, as he had a ball dance with the bride on the dance floor. Afterwards, they had a family dinner, where he was able to put his excitement into words in appreciation of Andie.

“You make my son happy. That means a lot. Thank you. That means the world. And we’re all together, one team, one heartbeat. We’re going to have a blast.”

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Orgeron would now be hoping to continue the trend of five-star recruits with the LSU Tigers. The program’s 2027 recruiting class is currently ranked 10th in the nation and fifth in the SEC, having 16 total commitments and 12 blue-chip talents. There are four more months before the National Signing Day in December, giving Orgeron some time to stack up the class with more five-star recruits.

After leading the LSU Tigers to the national championship in 2019, Orgeron’s team struggled significantly for the next season and a half, ultimately leading to his exit from the program. However, he was brought back to the program in a new role by head coach Lane Kiffin.