Ed Orgeron’s New Coaching Destination Likely to Be Projected Playoff College After 2 Recent Visits

Ed Orgeron’s journey since leaving LSU at the end of the 2021 season has been anything but ordinary. Widely remembered for guiding the Tigers to their historic national championship in 2019, Coach O stepped away from the sideline and spent the last four years away from organized football, focusing on family and personal life. What’s next, though? Orgeron himself just dropped major hints that he’s looking to return to coaching football, sharing on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take, “I think it’s time. I’m feeling it a little bit. Haven’t made the decision totally, but I’ve got my boys settled, coaching football now, and it’s been four years since I’ve been out, and I’m getting the itch again.”

During these four years, ‘laying low’ is a massive understatement. He moved to Miami Beach, where his sons Cody and Parker are both working as analysts for Miami’s football program, and his older son landed a coaching role with Tulane. Family somehow stayed at the center of his career moves, even as he took some time to reflect, volunteer, and further his sons’ coaching ambitions. Orgeron didn’t step away completely. He maintained a visible presence around programs, went out of his way to network for his sons, and made no secret that football was never far from his mind.

After months of speculation, Orgeron visited Tulane in April and again in July, spending extended time around the program, talking with coaches, players, and support staff. This wasn’t idle curiosity or alumni glad-handing. He took in practice sessions, chatted with recruited talent, and even spoke to some of Tulane’s analysts. Within that context, Jon Sumrall and his staff just landed Jake Retzlaff, an experienced quarterback who transferred in from BYU, already drawing rave reviews for his arm talent and quick adaptation to Tulane’s offense. Retzlaff’s skill set fits Orgeron’s preferred system: mobile, accurate, and able to stretch the field vertically, much like the Burrow-led attacks Coach O perfected at LSU.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

You can bet Orgeron noticed how Sumrall and GM Cole Heard have transformed Tulane into one of the AAC’s most aggressive portal recruiters. Two top-two portal classes in consecutive years, building the depth and upside that demands top coaching. At camps this spring and again in July, Orgeron dove into the details, watching QB drills and evaluating schemes alongside the staff. And all of this is sparking genuine buzz about a possible reunion between Coach O and a G5 program poised for a major leap.

The timing couldn’t be more strategic. Tulane’s quarterback competition is heating up, the program is investing heavily in the transfer portal, and Ed Orgeron’s reputation for revamping team culture and quarterback play aligns perfectly. His history, experience mentoring QBs, and hands-on involvement in recent visits all point to Tulane as a real candidate for his landing spot. Tulane’s camp sessions this spring and again in July were both heavily influenced by Orgeron’s presence and feedback.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Coach O’s hints about “getting the itch” are now crystal clear. The former LSU and Ole Miss leader, famous for his high-energy coaching style, relentless recruiting, and championship pedigree, has positioned himself at the center of the Tulane football conversation through meaningful visits and an unmistakable quarterback connection. With Jake Retzlaff now at Tulane and Orgeron’s fingerprints all over the Green Wave’s process, everyone in New Orleans is watching closely. If Ed Orgeron does return, Tulane feels like the most logical destination. A place where his personal legacy, quarterback reputation, and hunger to compete line up perfectly with the school’s ambitious football vision. This could be the reunion that shakes up the American Conference.

Brando’s G5 Playoff Favorite, and Coach O’s Perfect Storm

Tim Brando isn’t shy about big predictions, and this year he’s making Tulane his top pick to grab the coveted Group of Five spot in the College Football Playoff. After Boise State’s fierce run last season, the Green Wave’s rise is a sign the G5 race is wide open like never before. Brando singles out Jake Retzlaff as the deciding factor, calling him “the reason I’ve picked the Green Wave to rep the G5 in the @CFBPlayoff.” Retzlaff’s wild journey from BYU starter, through a transfer twist and suspension drama, to New Orleans as Tulane’s new QB1 is the sort of storyline that can define a playoff push.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Retzlaff stepped in after Brendan Sullivan’s injury and showcased command and clutch play in scrimmages. Tulane, with offensive coordinator Alex Craddock dialing up a creative, multifaceted attack, has the foundation to challenge anyone in the American. Retzlaff’s stats (over 4,000 career yards, undeniable poise under pressure) back Brando’s bold call, and the locker room is building around his leadership and quick grasp of the new playbook.

All of this ties directly to the mood around Tulane that Ed Orgeron noticed on his visits. Orgeron’s presence in spring and summer, along with the arrival of a battle-tested QB, gives the Green Wave the edge Brando and others are talking about. Tulane is the program blending fresh talent, high-profile coaching, and G5 ambition, ready to chase the golden ticket with Orgeron’s seal of approval and a possible move to Tulane echoing in those halls.