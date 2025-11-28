Egg Bowl: Why Did Fight Break Out Between Ole Miss & Miss. State Players?

A massive brawl broke out at Davis Wade Stadium between Ole Miss and Mississippi State players. The fight caused both benches to clear and sprint onto the field, forcing officials and coaches to intervene. Tension on the field exploded moments after a fumble call involving quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

The hatred between the two teams was on full display. Chambliss appeared to fumble the football, but his arms were moving forward as he tried to secure it. The moment quickly escalated into a brawl, with players from both sides shoving and pushing each other. As per the visuals, Ole Miss tight end Daequan Wright may have initiated the physical exchange, which Mississippi State players immediately responded to.

At the time, Ole Miss was leading 14-7. Both teams had to be separated, and the review came out, ruling Chambliss’ fumble as an incomplete pass. There were punches thrown during the ‘battle’; however, no players were ejected. Deuce Alexander, Delano Townsend, and Malick Sylla were given personal penalties.

The stakes are high for the Rebels. At 10-1, Ole Miss must win the Egg Bowl to qualify for the College Football Playoff. Considering how they have been playing this season, the Rebels look for their third consecutive win over the Bulldogs. If they lose, their playoff hopes could take a major hit, and at the hands of their archrival, no less. Add the speculation surrounding head coach Lane Kiffin’s future, and it becomes clear why the Rebels desperately need this win.

For the Bulldogs, this game is an opportunity to crush their rival’s hopes. Factors like these are what make rivalry games so intense, and they explain why a fight at Davis Wade Stadium felt almost inevitable. Now the question becomes whether Mississippi State can be the team that destroys Ole Miss’ playoff hopes in what could be Lane Kiffin’s final season.

Is Lane Kiffin LSU-bound?

For the past few weeks, Lane Kiffin has been the talk of the town. His future at Ole Miss remains unclear, and he still hasn’t responded to the ongoing speculation. His decision now appears to come down to a three-way battle between Ole Miss, LSU, and Florida. LSU made the first move, reportedly offering Kiffin a $90 million, incentive-heavy deal. However, recent news surrounding Brian Kelly’s firing may prompt Kiffin to reconsider his options.

College football insider Pete Thamel recently revealed on X that LSU fired Kelly without cause, meaning the Tigers owe him nearly $54 million. The program was unhappy that Kelly failed to reach the playoffs even once in four years. But LSU’s administration tried to hardball him by claiming he was fired ‘for cause’ to avoid paying the buyout.

Thamel’s reporting exposed LSU’s tactics, turning the situation into a $150 million problem for the school. It’s now clear what LSU’s administration had in mind: avoid paying Kelly and redirect that money toward hiring Kiffin. But with a program that has shown little regard for its previous head coach and operates under heavy political influence, the LSU job could feel suffocating, something Kiffin may ultimately choose to avoid.

All of a sudden, Gainesville starts sounding pretty good.