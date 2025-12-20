Eggs Thrown by Kyle Field Crowd After Mike Elko & Texas A&M Get Embarrassed vs Miami

The Texas A&M Aggies’ highly anticipated College Football Playoff debut against Miami turned into an absolute nightmare on Saturday at Kyle Field. The home team’s (and the visiting team’s) offense put on such a dreadful performance that frustrated fans resorted to bizarre acts of desperation. Things got so bad that Texas A&M Police had to step in and make one of the more unusual ejections in recent College Football Playoff history. Fans were throwing eggs on the field.

“Section 334. Subject throwing eggs. Ejected. #BTHOmiami,” the official Texas A&M Police Department account posted on X. It confirmed that at least one fan had completely lost their composure during the game and thrown an egg on the field. While Kyle Field is known for its passionate “12th Man” atmosphere, this particular display of frustration crossed the line into unacceptable behavior.