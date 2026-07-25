8 College Football Players Will Make More Money Than LeBron James in 2026

LeBron James has spent 23 seasons building an NBA legacy, but his 2026 salary has created an unexpected comparison. According to On3 NIL valuations, eight college football players are projected to make more than his $3.88 million paycheck.

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That sounds strange, but the numbers are real in one sense and estimated in another. LeBron’s salary is fixed by his NBA contract, while On3’s figures reflect projected NIL earning power from endorsements and deals. Meanwhile, LeBron James has made it clear that his move was not about money.

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“This is my last decision,” he said of the Philadelphia deal. “I’m not going for money. I’m not going for family. What am I really playing for at this point? I still want to sacrifice. I still want to work. I still want to grind. I still want to compete, to win, and to have a chance at the feeling of winning another championship.”

Imago NBA, Basketball Herren, USA Playoffs – Los Angeles Lakers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Game 4 Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James looks at the bench during the first half of the NBA Playoffs western conference semifinals game four between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California, USA, 11 May 2026. LOS ANGELES CALIFORNIA UNITED STATES PUBLICATIONxINxGERxAUTxINDxONLY Copyright: xCHRISxTORRESx

His statement says everything. After accepting nearly a $49 million pay cut, LeBron James chose another title chase over another massive check. Meanwhile, college football’s biggest stars are cashing in on a completely different system.

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Miami QB Darian Mensah tops the list with an estimated $6.5 million NIL valuation. He recently signed on with Derby Watch Supply to promote a Rolex Datejust, one of college football’s first luxury watch deals. Oregon QB Dante Moore isn’t far behind at $5 million. Instead of jumping to the NFL, he came back for one more year and landed a fresh Nike deal along the way.

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Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith shares the same $5 million valuation. Between Red Bull, Adidas, Nintendo, Epic Games and Lululemon, the Buckeyes star has become one of the most recognizable faces in college athletics. Ole Miss QB Trinidad Chambliss is right there too, carrying a projected NIL value of $5 million. LSU’s Sam Leavitt isn’t far behind at $4.5 million.

Then come three more familiar names. Washington QB Demond Williams Jr., LSU OT Jordan Seaton and Indiana QB Josh Hoover are each valued at $4 million. That’s still enough to edge past what LeBron James will earn from his NBA salary in 2026.

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There’s one important catch, though. These aren’t guaranteed paychecks. On3’s NIL figures are estimates of what players could make from endorsement deals, sponsorships, and other commercial opportunities. LeBron James’ money is different. His $3.88 million is locked into his NBA contract under the league’s collective bargaining agreement.

A few years ago, this would’ve sounded ridiculous. Now it’s just life in the NIL era. Top college football stars are landing endorsement deals worth more than some veteran NBA salaries. LeBron James, though, isn’t chasing a bigger paycheck. He’s chasing one more championship, and that’s all that seems to matter now.