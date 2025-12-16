8500-Yard Big 12 QB Mimicking Carson Beck by Using Transfer Portal to Join Girlfriend

Last year, QB Carson Beck brought a chaotic end to his Georgia career. Injury meant he was ruled out of the playoffs, then declared for the draft, and ultimately decided to enter the portal to join Miami. Despite the high NIL contract on the table, many linked it to his then-girlfriend’s footsteps. A year later, the same rumors are floating around Texas Tech’s new QB target.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Red Raiders’ QB1, Behren Morton, is set to enter the 2026 NFL draft. The program now is in need of a prolific QB1, and the transfer portal gives that opportunity, starting from January 2. According to Barstool Cincinnati’s December 16 report, the Bearcats’ QB Brendan Sorsby is the “front runner” to land in Lubbock, Texas. The QB is expected to follow his apparent girlfriend, Gretchen Sigman, who committed to the Red Raiders’ volleyball team on Monday.

Sigman earlier played for the Cincinnati volleyball team and officially announced her commitment to Texas Tech on Instagram. She featured in 19 matches last year, and her 11-dig performance was crucial in the Bearcats’ victory over BYU. The situation also looks favorable for Texas Tech since Sigman also shared Sorsby’s farewell message on her Instagram story, fueling speculation about Sorsby’s commitment to Texas Tech.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After a lot of prayer and thoughtful consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal. I want to thank Coach Satt, Coach Thomas, Coach Canada, and the rest of the staff. To my teammates, I appreciate you guys more than you know. All the highs and lows that we’ve been through, I wouldn’t trade for anything,” wrote Sorsby on his social media handles.

With his dual-threat ability and high draft grades, Sorsby presents a compelling replacement for the departing Behren Morton.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 6’3″ star has passed for 2,800 yards this year, along with accumulating 580 rushing yards. Sorsby was the prime reason why the team went on an undefeated run from Week 2 until the Utah game and defeated Big 12 title favorites Iowa State. In total, the Denton, Texas native has 8,500 all-purpose yards to his name and will look to script history with the Red Raiders in 2026. To do that, the program has everything it will need.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Brendan Sorsby scripting the Carson Beck 2.0 saga?

Texas Tech is on a dominant roll this season, finally winning a historic Big 12 title and making the playoffs. All of it, though, wouldn’t have been possible without oil tycoon Cody Campbell’s $28 million, fueling a star-studded roster. A similar financial commitment is expected for Sorsby in 2026. He is a prolific QB, graded highly by NFL draft analysts. CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards graded the redshirt junior to be the 31st overall first-round pick by the Los Angeles Rams. Even NFL draft guru Mel Kiper had graded the QB to be seventh overall at his position. No doubt the NFL possibility is high. Upon joining the NFL, Sorsby can land a $6 to $6.6 million 4-year contract in the mid rounds.

But right now, Sorsby is leveraging the high draft stock to pull in a multimillion-dollar transfer deal just like Carson Beck did with Miami. Texas Tech will most likely give north of $4 million in an annual sum, which is Sorsby’s current NIL value. This is something Miami QB Carson Beck also did. After completing his 2024 season with the Georgia Bulldogs, many expected Beck to enter the NFL draft.

Instead, the QB took a detour to Miami, entered the transfer portal, and landed a $4 million annual NIL deal. The decision was also speculated to be influenced by his former girlfriend Hanna Cavinder, a basketball player at Miami. The couple, though, broke up in March 2025, but by that time, Beck was already locked in with Miami. The same script seems to be happening with Sorsby, who is looking to follow his girlfriend to Texas Tech. B

ADVERTISEMENT

ut don’t think it is just a rumor. Red Raiders GM James Blanchard recently reposted Sorsby’s transfer portal announcement on X. Furthermore, Sorsby’s own announcement was flooded with comments from Texas Tech players, including Howard Sampson and Terrance Carter. The verdict?

Right now, Brendan Sorsby is looking to take a flight to Lubbock, Texas, and will be the QB1 for the Red Raiders come January 2.