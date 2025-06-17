$8M Darian Mensah Makes Emotional Confession on His Duke Transfer as Major Manny Diaz Revelation Surfaces

College football’s transfer portal is a Wild West show, and quarterbacks are hitting the jackpot. While Miami’s Carson Beck reportedly snagged a cool $4 million, and former Tennessee signal-caller Nico Iamaleava looked for a similar haul, it’s Duke’s Darian Mensah who’s truly cashing in. This young gunslinger lit up defenses for Tulane, racking up 2,723 yards and 22 TDs in his breakout year, leading them to a 9-5 season. With three years of eligibility remaining, he entered the portal with representation from Young Money APAA Sports, ultimately signing a two-year, $8 million NIL deal with Duke, making him an instant multi-millionaire.

Now an $8 M man, Darian Mensah is speaking from the heart. On June 16, On3’s Pete Nakos shared the QB’s emotional thoughts on leaving Tulane. “It was very tough to leave my home,” said Mensah. “I was at Tulane for two years, super grateful for that place. It made me who I am today. Definitely not easy to leave all my teammates, those are my guys. But I wanted to play in a competitive conference like the ACC, in the Power Four. And I knew this move would set my family up for financial freedom. Those are some of the things that went into that decision.” So, Mensah’s move to Duke wasn’t just a business decision—it was personal. Behind the money and headlines is a player who made a tough call, chasing greatness while honoring where he came from.

Initially, Duke wasn’t even on his radar, with bigger offers rolling in from the SEC. However, after visiting the campus and meeting Head Coach Manny Diaz, Mensah felt the vibe and vision were perfect. Duke quickly transformed from a long shot into the clear choice for his future. “I feel like Manny, when we met in the portal, he’s the kind of guy when he talks, you listen. I wanted to play for a head coach like him,” he added.

Mensah had options—plenty of them. The phone was buzzing, and his agents were busy fielding offers from across the country. “I spoke to a bunch of programs, my agents did for me,” he said. “Thinking of Duke as the top name at first, for sure, I’d say, was a little bit surprising. But I did my research, because it’s a pretty big decision, and after doing my research, this was the best opportunity for me to get to where I want.” So, it wasn’t love at first glance, but the deeper he dug, the clearer it became. Duke wasn’t just the right choice—it was the perfect launchpad.

But for Darian Mensah, the decision wasn’t just about stats or headlines—it was about setting up his future. Undoubtedly, playing in a Power Four conference and securing his family’s financial future were 2 major keys behind his move from Tulane. Now, it’s the new era of college QBs, where the portal, the pros, and the paycheck all factor in.

“Obviously, the NIL component was pretty important, but it wasn’t the primary focus,” Mensah stated. “The primary focus is to play in the NFL, so I feel like Duke is a place where I can achieve that. During the season, I just let my agent, Noah [Reisenfeld] and Adie [von Gontard], I feel like they did a phenomenal job keeping me focused on what I needed to do during the season. I’m at where I am now, so I’m grateful for them.” While NIL and NFL potential were clear, was there more to Darian Mensah’s decision to leave Tulane for Duke?

Why did Darian Mensah choose Duke?

Well, after a 9-4 season, Duke saw QB1 Maalik Murphy hit the portal, leaving a major void under center. But the Blue Devils didn’t hesitate. They went all-in on Darian Mensah, the No. 4 QB in the transfer portal, according to On3.

Mensah redshirted in 2023 and entered the following season buried on Tulane’s depth chart. But he flipped the script. He won the starting job in camp and had the Green Wave in the Playoff conversation by midseason. Then, when it came time to choose his next move, the pitch from Duke—and the bond with Manny Diaz—sealed the deal.

So, for Darian Mensah, it wasn’t just about the offer—it was about the vision. “They had a clear vision for me that they set out,” said the QB. “I liked that. Coach Manny has a defensive mind, and just having that perspective when watching film. We try to watch tape two to three times a week, and having an elite defensive perspective when it comes to knowing defenses is crucial.” Honestly, to Mensah, learning from a defensive mastermind like Diaz gives him an edge. Because it’s not just film study—it’s chess.

And this fall, Duke’s offense is getting a fresh look—as it’s built around Darian Mensah. “Easily the best thing is how much Coach [Jonathan] Brewer has catered the offense to things that I like to do. Moving around the pocket, a lot more drop back, quick game—just getting the ball in my hands fast,” he stated. So, it’s a system tailored to his strengths. And while the $8 million price tag will keep making headlines, Mensah is at peace with it. He knows the move changed his life—and his family’s future.

Why not? Hailing from Lakewood, California, Darian Mensah was once a 3-star recruit. Now, he’s living the high life in Durham—with his own house, car, and a multi-million dollar deal. But the spotlight hasn’t slowed him down. “Definitely felt good,” he said about the portal buzz, but he’s not going to stay complacent.

Now, Mensah’s eyes are locked on bigger goals—“The playoffs are definitely a feat I think we can accomplish. I’m trying to be one of the best in the country next year. Trying to be in New York City.” He believes in Duke’s defense and knows his job is simple: light up the scoreboard and lead.