8-Win College Football Program Puts Head Coach on Leave With No Explanation

Ohio football closed the regular season at 8-4, secured the upper tier of the MAC standings, and earned a spot in the Frisco Bowl against UNLV. But instead of momentum, the program was forced into explaining a decision it had no interest in explaining. On December 1, the university placed HC Brian Smith on leave, offering no cause and no context.

“Ohio University has placed its first-year head coach that just went 8-4 on leave—and won’t reveal why,” Front Office Sports reported on X on December 9. “Brian Smith’s attorney said last week that the coach, who had been with the program since 2022, was asked to leave in the middle of the day without explanation.”

What followed only accelerated questions as the timing created more questions than clarity.

According to WOUB, the school’s public TV and radio outlet, Brian Smith’s attorney said on December 2 that the coach was removed from his office abruptly, told nothing, and placed on paid leave. He emphasized that the HC faced no allegations, denied all wrongdoing, and would contest any future claims. By December 4, the attorney confirmed that the school still had not provided a formal reason. Meanwhile, he added that Smith was preparing to return to his players and staff whenever permitted. The silence from the university only intensified the scrutiny.

Brian Smith’s contract added another layer. He took over last December after Tim Albin’s departure to Charlotte. While he worked under a term sheet for months, his official contract was only finalized in October, one day after USA Today reported the absence of one. The deal listed a salary of roughly $850,000 and established a crucial date which is December 1. That date changed everything about how this decision is being interpreted.

If Ohio University had fired Brian Smith without cause before December 1, it owed him $2.511 million, the full remainder of his base salary. Starting on that date, that figure flipped. If the coach left for another job, he or his future employer would owe that amount back to Ohio. The leave placement came after that financial trigger was activated.

Optics have drawn comparisons to Northwestern’s handling of Pat Fitzgerald, whose firing led to litigation and a significant settlement. By placing Brian Smith on leave, Ohio avoids formally terminating him while maintaining control of the timeline. This approach has not calmed the campus response.

Student journalists and communication experts have criticized the university’s silence. Northeastern University’s Ed Powers outlined the basic principle of crisis communication. You either respond quickly or lose control of the narrative. Senior strategic communication student Abby Waechter echoed that view in her student media post.

“Transparency doesn’t require releasing every private detail,” she wrote. “It does require acknowledging what the public is owed, especially when the individual involved represents the university on a national stage and oversees a multimillion-dollar athletic program.”

For now, John Hauser, the associate HC and DC, is serving as interim head coach. He has held roles across the MAC including Northern Illinois, Miami (OH), and now Ohio, before rising through the staff in Athens. His direction of a championship-level defense last season positioned him as the program’s stabilizing option. His stewardship now becomes central to the Bobcats’ postseason. And with uncertainty surrounding Brian Smith and Hauser moving into the foreground, Ohio turns its attention back to football.

Ohio shifts toward Frisco Bowl preparation

Ohio closed its regular season with a 31-26 road win at Buffalo on November 28, finishing 8-4 overall and 6-2 in conference play. Tiebreakers kept the Bobcats out of a second straight MAC Championship appearance, but they became the first MAC team to reach bowl eligibility on November 4 after defeating rival Miami (OH).

The program accepted its invitation to the Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl, where it will face UNLV on December 23. Executive Director Sean Johnson said the matchup fits the event’s offensive identity, noting that the bowl ranks as the second-highest scoring game over the past decade. And Ohio carries momentum into that stage.

This marks Ohio’s seventh bowl trip in nine years and an attempt to extend its streak of six straight bowl victories. The roster features nine All-MAC honorees, including First Team selections Sieh Bangura and Davion Weatherspoon. Bangura led the entire conference in rushing yards (1,243), rushing touchdowns (14), and yards per game (103.6), becoming the fifth Bobcat to surpass 3,000 career rushing yards. The program now enters the postseason with proven production despite leadership uncertainty.